Mizoram stood test of COVID-19 pandemic: Guv

Mizoram Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai on Tuesday said that Mizoram has stood the test of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unfurling the Tricolour during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations at Lammual here, Pillai said that Mizoram has the lowest number of COVID-19 cases, lowest fatality rate and one of the best recovery rates in the country due to concerted efforts of the state government and selfless service of churches, NGOs and frontline workers.

''I feel this is something we can take pride in amidst these difficult times,'' he said.

Pillai said the state government has carried out commendable work on different fronts despite constraints and challenges posed by the pandemic.

The administration has taken concrete steps to bolster internal security and tension along the Mizoram-Assam inter-state border was diffused with the timely deployment of police, the governor said.

The police has seized a large cache of weapons and also arrested 1,008 people last year for their alleged involvement in the drug trade, he said.

A cyber-crime police station was also inaugurated.

The state government has taken up a slew of tourismprojects, he said.

More than two lakh households have been issued MGNREGAjob cards and provided 96 days of wage employment last year,he said.

The state administration has provided potable drinking water to more than 40,000 rural families under the Centre'sJal Jeevan Mission, he said.

Implementation of the state's flagship programme Socio-Economic Development Policy (SEDP) has contributed to the economic growth, the governor said.

A total of 5,000 women farmers have been covered under the Mahila Kisan Shashaktikaran Pariyojana, he said.

Over 50,000 families have been enrolled under thestate healthcare scheme and over 2 lakh families under Ayushman Bharat, Pillai said.

A new 50-bedded tertiary care cancer centre is being constructed at the Mizoram State Cancer Institute in Aizawl, and trauma centres are being established in government hospitals with central funds, he said.

All the 23 notified towns in Mizoram have achieved open Defecation Free (ODF) status, the governor said.

Noting that Mizoram was the first state to declare sports as an industry, Pillai said the Centre has approved projects worth Rs 228.73 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram for the development of sports infrastructure.

A total of Rs 15.50 crore has been sanctioned under the Khelo India Scheme for laying artificial football turfs at three locations and Rs 5.5 crore for construction of a hockey ground at Muallungthu near Aizawl, he said.

