Farmers protest: Entry, exit gates of 20 Delhi metro stations temporarily closed

The entry and exit gates of at least 20 metro stations were closed as chaos escalated due to the farmers protest turning violent on Tuesday.Railway trains were also stopped as a precautionary measure for over two hours at the Tilak Bridge railway station after the protestors reached ITO in Central Delhi and clashed with police.The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation took to Twitter to inform the public about the temporary closure of metro station gates.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 17:17 IST
The entry and exit gates of at least 20 metro stations were closed as chaos escalated due to the farmers' protest turning violent on Tuesday.

Railway trains were also stopped as a precautionary measure for over two hours at the Tilak Bridge railway station after the protestors reached ITO in Central Delhi and clashed with police.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation took to Twitter to inform the public about the temporary closure of metro station gates. ''Entry and exit gates of Jama Masjid, Dilshad Garden, Jhilmil and Mansarovar Park metro stations are closed,'' the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on twitter.

Entry and exit gates of all stations on the grey line were also closed besides the Delhi Gate and ITO metro stations.

Earlier in the day, the DMRC announced temporary closure of the entry and exit gates of more than 10 metro stations in central and north Delhi following clashes between police and protesting farmers at a number of places in the national capital.

''Entry/exit gates of Indraprastha metro station are closed. Entry/exit gates of Samaypur Badli, Rohini Sector 18/19, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Jahangir Puri, Adarsh Nagar, Azadpur, Model Town, GTB Nagar, Vishwavidyalaya, Vidhan Sabha and Civil Lines are closed,'' the DMRC had tweeted.

The Delhi Police had given permission to farmers protesting the three new farm laws to hold their tractor parade on selected routes only after the official Republic Day parade on the Rajpath concludes.

However, chaos ensued as the farmers were adamant of heading towards central Delhi way ahead of the designated time. According to a senior railway official, ''trains were stopped for 2 hours between 12.30 to 14.30 hours as a precautionary measure at Tilak bridge station''.

