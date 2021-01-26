Left Menu
Govt may announce steps in Budget 2021 to promote e-commerce exports, imports: Sources

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 17:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The government in the budget next week is expected to announce measures such as extending the facility of bulk clearance for e-commerce imports and exports with a view to promoting the growth of this fast-growing segment in the country, sources said.

They said that as there is a multi-fold increase in the e-commerce sector in the country, a significant volume of products is imported into and exported out of India through this platform and there is a need to find a balance between control and facilitation for the sector.

Currently, importers and exporters are required to submit individual/separate clearance documents for each package with the Indian customs department, which adds cost for traders to conduct business through e-commerce.

''With an aim to support the growth of the e-commerce sector in India, the facility for bulk clearance of import and export is required for e-commerce import and exports. Additionally, a simplified process in case of return of e-commerce shipments would also help in promoting the growth,'' one of the sources said.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will unveil the Budget for 2021-22 on February 1.

According to exporters, easing of processes for the sector would further help in boosting the country's outbound shipments.

''Extending the facility of bulk clearance is a good idea. Globally this facility is there. It will help in reducing transaction cost. if it is permitted, it would hugely benefit the e-commerce trade,' Federation of Indian Export Organisations Director General Ajay Sahai said.

A leather exporter said that the move if announced in the Budget would help promote exports through e-commerce medium.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

