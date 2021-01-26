Left Menu
Uniphore appoints John Chambers, Andrea Ayers as directors

We are thrilled to welcome John, Andrea and Burt to Uniphores board of directors, Uniphore co-founder and CEO Umesh Sachdev said.The industry veterans are joining Uniphore at a key point in Uniphores history as it rapidly drives its business forward and build deeper relationships with its customers.

26-01-2021
Speech analytics software company Uniphore on Tuesday announced the appointment of John Chambers, Andrea Ayers and Burt Podbere to its board. All additions to the board are effective immediately, a statement said.

Their combined experience in building market leaders, driving innovation and scaling global companies will accelerate Uniphore's growth and further advance the company's leadership in utilising AI and automation for customer service, it added. ''We are thrilled to welcome John, Andrea and Burt to Uniphore's board of directors,'' Uniphore co-founder and CEO Umesh Sachdev said.

The industry veterans are joining Uniphore at a key point in Uniphore's history as it rapidly drives its business forward and build deeper relationships with its customers. ''Each executive brings invaluable experience and expertise which will help us execute our strategy, drive profitability and expand into new markets with our industry leading artificial intelligence and automation solutions,'' he said. Chambers is the founder and CEO of JC2 Ventures. Prior to founding JC2 Ventures in 2018, he served as CEO, Chairman and Executive Chairman of Cisco. Andrea J Ayers is former President and Chief Executive Officer of Convergys Corporation, and has been a director of the Company since December 2014. She played a significant role in the transformation of Convergys from a company with three business lines to a customer management solutions company with approximately 125,000 employees worldwide. Burt Podbere serves as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of cybersecurity company, CrowdStrike.

