Left Menu
Development News Edition

Earnings lifts European shares, German DAX outperforms

European stocks rose on Tuesday as strong earnings from wealth manager UBS and auto parts maker Autoliv added to a string of upbeat corporate updates, while the International Monetary Fund raised its forecast for global growth in 2021. The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed up 0.6%, with a rally in automakers, industrial companies and SAP and helping the German DAX outperform.

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 22:58 IST
Earnings lifts European shares, German DAX outperforms
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

European stocks rose on Tuesday as strong earnings from wealth manager UBS and auto parts maker Autoliv added to a string of upbeat corporate updates, while the International Monetary Fund raised its forecast for global growth in 2021.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed up 0.6%, with a rally in automakers, industrial companies and SAP and helping the German DAX outperform. UBS rose 2.4% as high levels of client activity helped the world's largest wealth manager record a 137% rise in net profit.

The broader financial services index gained 1.8%, with Swedish buyout group EQT jumping 14.6% after it signed a deal to buy global real estate investment manager Exeter Property Group for $1.87 billion. The STOXX 600 tumbled to a two-week low on Monday after data painted a gloomy picture of Europe's economy in January as many countries tighten curbs to combat new variants of the coronavirus.

"The numbers that are coming out show economic activity in Europe is falling back and underperforming other parts of the world," said David Miller, investment director at Quilter Cheviot. "So far, investors are prepared to look through the current difficulties on the basis that second half will be better."

Supporting the sentiment, the International Monetary Fund raised its forecast for global economic growth in 2021 and said the coronavirus-triggered downturn in 2020 would be nearly a full percentage point less severe than expected. Italy's FTSE MIB rose 1.2% after Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte handed in his resignation to the head of state, hoping he would be given an opportunity to put together a new coalition and rebuild his parliamentary majority.

Conte lost his absolute majority in the upper house Senate last week when a junior partner, the Italia Viva party quit in a row over the various issues. Boosting Milan's bourse, UniCredit jumped 4.5% after reports it set to appoint Andrea Orcel, one of Europe's best known investment bankers, as its new chief executive.

Sweden's Autoliv gained 5.3% after it reported higher than expected quarterly earnings, boosted by a recovery in car production. Industrial gas producer Linde rose 3.5% after announcing an increase to its quarterly dividend and a $5-billion share buyback programme.

Spanish pharmaceutical company PharmaMar surged 21.1% after peer review journal Science published a paper that confirmed its drug plitidepsin has a "potent preclinical efficacy" against the COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Amid outrage over flag incident, actor Deep Sidhu says did not remove tricolour, it was only a 'symbolic protest'

Amid a massive outrage over protesters hoisting a religious flag at the Red Fort during the tractor rally on Republic Day, actor Deep Sidhu, who was present during the incident, sought to defend their action, saying they did not remove the ...

Airline outlook dims again as new travel curbs threaten summer

Recovery prospects for Europes coronavirus-stricken airlines are slipping from bad to worse, as a British minister warned on Tuesday against booking summer holidays and Germany mulled a drastic new clampdown on travel even within the EU. UK...

UK will see 'quite a lot more' COVID deaths - England's Chief Medical Officer

Britain will see more deaths from coronavirus before a vaccination programme takes effect, Englands chief medical officer Chris Whitty said on Tuesday after the countrys death toll exceeded 100,000.Unfortunately were going to see quite a lo...

'Extremists' in garb of food providers, 'insurrection' against govt: BJP leaders

As a tractor parade by farmers protesting against three contentious farm laws turned violent, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said those who were seen as annadata food providers for so many days have turned out to be extremists.On Twitter, Pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021