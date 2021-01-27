Rajasthan: Eight killed, four injured after trailer truck hits jeep from behind

Eight people were killed and four others injured after their jeep was hit by a trailer truck from behind in Rajasthan's Tonk district, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place on National Highway-12 at 2.15 am.

A jeep full of passengers was hit by a trailer truck from behind. Eight people died on the spot and four others sustained injuries in the collision, SHO of Tonk Sadar police station Dashrath Singh said.

The injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital, he said.

The victims were residents of Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh and were returning home, police said.

