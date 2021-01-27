Left Menu

Nova IVF Fertility and Southend IVF enter into a strategic partnership



PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 12:17 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 12:17 IST


NEW DELHI, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Healthcare Holdings owned Nova IVF Fertility, which is India's leading fertility chain has announced the expansion of their network in NCR through strategic partnership with Southend Fertility & IVF, a leading IVF player in Delhi NCR. Through this investment, Nova IVF Fertility will have a majority stake in Southend Fertility & IVF. The combined entity will have a significant presence in Delhi NCR with a network of 4 comprehensive IVF centres including embryology labs, network of spoke centres, a team of senior IVF clinicians and a capacity to perform more than 3500 IVF cycles annually in that region. Nova IVF Fertility (NIF) was launched in 2011, through its decade long collaboration with IVI Spain, the company established a standardized clinical and embryology model which is being practiced across its network. The scientific contribution of the company has set multiple benchmarks including the first IVF saviour sibling in the country. In June 2019, Nova IVI was acquired by AHH and since then the company has accelerated its expansion in India and South Asia. The company operates 29 IVF centres across 23 cities with 10 centres getting added to the network in the last year alone in spite of the pandemic. Many of the company's centres are located in tier 2 cities across India giving access to high-quality fertility solutions to a larger population base. Southend Fertility & IVF has a 20-year legacy under its founder Dr Sonia Malik who is one of the leading IVF specialists in India. The company has performed more than 27000 IVF cycles since its inception and has grown into a network of centres in Delhi NCR.

On the announcement of this strategic partnership, Mr. Shobhit Agarwal, CEO, Nova IVF Fertility, said, ''Nova IVF has delivered over 35000 IVF pregnancies and within our network, we have some of the leading and most experienced IVF clinicians of the country. Our protocols in IVF have more than a decade of science behind them which contributes to our excellent success rate and parenthood to couples across the country. We welcome Southend Fertility & IVF to the Nova family and together this partnership will further strengthen the quality of IVF treatment available to patients in Delhi NCR''.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Sonia Malik, Founder & Lead IVF Specialist & Sameer Malik, CEO, Southend Fertility & IVF said, ''India's declining fertility rate is a cause of concern and we have to accelerate the expansion and reach of fertility-enhancing services to a larger section of couples in the country. Our partnership with Nova IVF is a merger of common ethos and respect for the science of IVF. Together we see new opportunities of expansion and delivering high-quality IVF treatment.''Advancements in IVF over the last decade has evolved with more precision and personalized treatment. Development in egg freezing, embryo transfers, Preimplantation Genetic Screening (PGS) and Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) are serving as a boon to couples and helping couples have healthy babies. IVF treatment has evolved to treat fertility both in men and women such as endometriosis, male factor infertility, ovulatory dysfunctions, unexplained infertility and the rest. According to Mr. Vishal Bali, Executive Chairman, AHH, said, ''At AHH we are focused on building single specialty healthcare delivery enterprises which are rooted with best-in-class clinical practices. Since our investment in Nova IVF the company has gone through a rapid transformation in its management team, footprint expansion within and outside India, clinical outcomes and unit economics. Nova's legacy as a frontrunner in the IVF sector in India and its clinical differentiation is creating new opportunities of consolidation and partnerships with leading clinicians and enterprises in different regions of the country. Nova IVF and Southend Fertility coming together is a step in that direction which will deliver tremendous value to patients seeking IVF treatment in Delhi NCR. There are more such partnership's under progress in the company.''About Nova IVF Fertility:Nova IVF Fertility (NIF) is one of the largest service providers of fertility treatment across India. With an average IVF experience of over a decade our highly experienced IVF specialists and well -trained embryologists, Nova IVF Fertility has successfully achieved over 35,000 clinical pregnancies in the country. With vast international expertise, NIF brings exceptional and ethical standards of processes, protocols, and policies to India. Through personalised treatment plans of medical management, basic ART and advanced ART - all procedures aim to significantly improve the chances of a positive pregnancy. NIF currently operates 29 fertility centers across 23 cities in India (Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Hisar, Hyderabad, Indore, Jalandhar, Lucknow, Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata, Pune, Raipur, Surat, Vijayawada, Patna, Ranchi, and Siliguri).

