Left Menu

India Cements reports standalone 3qtr net at Rs 62.02 cr

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-01-2021 13:52 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 13:23 IST
India Cements reports standalone 3qtr net at Rs 62.02 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

India Cements Ltd clocked standalone net profits at Rs 62.02 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2020, the company said on Wednesday.

The city-based noted industrialist N Srinivasan-led company had registered Rs 5.37 crore as net loss during the corresponding quarter previous year.

For the nine-month period ending December 31, 2020standalone net profits surged to Rs 150.41 crore as against 75.56 crores registered a year ago.

For the year ending March 31, 2020, the company had clocked a standalone net loss at Rs 35.51 crore.

Total income on a standalone basis stood at Rs 1,162.91crore for the quarter under review as against Rs 1,194.42crore recorded corresponding quarter last fiscal.

For the nine-month period ending December 31,2020standalone total income slipped to Rs 2,998.68 crore from 3,915.36 crores registered in the same period last year.

For the year ending March 31, 2020, standalone total income was at Rs 5,085.28 crore.

The COVID-19 pandemic situation has affected the normal operations of the company and production, sales and profitability have been impacted, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Kerala Solar Panel Scam: Mallelil Sreedharan Nair demands CBI probe

In the ongoing investigation in the 2013 Kerala Solar Panel Scam case, Mallelil Sreedharan Nair, the plaintiff of the case on Wednesday demanded the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI to take up the matter. Solar case complainant Mallelil ...

IPL auction confirmed for February 18 in Chennai

The IPL players auction ahead of the 2021 edition will be held in Chennai on February 18, the league organisers announced on Wednesday.The announcement was made via IPLs Twitter handle exactly a week after PTI reported the date.IPL 2021 Pla...

FTSE 100 drops as lockdowns weigh on mining shares; Fresnillo dips

Britains FTSE 100 fell on Wednesday, led by declines in mining shares as a surge in virus cases and movement curbs raised demand worries, while precious metals miner Fresnillo dropped after predicting lower gold output. The blue-chip FTSE 1...

Iran''s president criticizes prosecution of telecom minister

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday criticised Irans hard-liner dominated judiciary over last weeks prosecution of the countrys telecommunications minister.Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi was released on bail after he was summoned fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021