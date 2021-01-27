European stocks head lower, LVMH shines after earnings
Precious metal miner Fresnillo Plc slid 3.1% after it forecast lower gold output for the current year. Hygiene products maker Essity slipped 0.6% despite reporting a smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly operating profit.Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 13:53 IST
European stocks slid on Wednesday, weighed down by concerns about a slow economic recovery, while most investors kept to the sidelines ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index dropped 0.4% in early trading, following losses in Asian markets and Wall Street. Microsoft's bumper results did little to help Europe's tech sector, which dropped 1.3%, while miners , oil & gas and banks fell close to 1% each.
Global coronavirus cases surpassed 100 million, according to a Reuters rally, and Europe - the worst-affected region in the world - is currently reporting a million new infections about every four days. Precious metal miner Fresnillo Plc slid 3.1% after it forecast lower gold output for the current year.
Hygiene products maker Essity slipped 0.6% despite reporting a smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly operating profit. French luxury group LVMH rose 1.4% as booming sales at fashion brands like Louis Vuitton, particularly in China, helped to cushion the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Gucci-owner Kering gained 1%.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- pan-European
- French
- Asian
- European
- Europe
- Microsoft
- Louis Vuitton
ALSO READ
New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts to start Tuesday
New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday
New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday
Asian stocks gain as markets watch for Biden stimulus plan
European stocks rebound as oil, travel stocks jump