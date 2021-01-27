Left Menu

European stocks head lower, LVMH shines after earnings

Precious metal miner Fresnillo Plc slid 3.1% after it forecast lower gold output for the current year. Hygiene products maker Essity slipped 0.6% despite reporting a smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly operating profit.

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 13:53 IST
European stocks head lower, LVMH shines after earnings
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European stocks slid on Wednesday, weighed down by concerns about a slow economic recovery, while most investors kept to the sidelines ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index dropped 0.4% in early trading, following losses in Asian markets and Wall Street. Microsoft's bumper results did little to help Europe's tech sector, which dropped 1.3%, while miners , oil & gas and banks fell close to 1% each.

Global coronavirus cases surpassed 100 million, according to a Reuters rally, and Europe - the worst-affected region in the world - is currently reporting a million new infections about every four days. Precious metal miner Fresnillo Plc slid 3.1% after it forecast lower gold output for the current year.

Hygiene products maker Essity slipped 0.6% despite reporting a smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly operating profit. French luxury group LVMH rose 1.4% as booming sales at fashion brands like Louis Vuitton, particularly in China, helped to cushion the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gucci-owner Kering gained 1%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Kevin Hart joins cast of 'Borderlands'

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart has joined the cast of Borderlands, which is a movie adaptation of the most popular video game. Hart is set to play the role of Roland, a skilled ex-soldier-turned-mercenary, in the Lionsgate film. The movie, w...

China says Indian ban on apps violates WTO rules

China said on Wednesday that the Indian governments decision to keep a ban on 59 Chinese apps was a violation of the World Trade Organizations fair rules of business and would hurt Chinese firms. The ban dates from last year when political ...

US says Eritrean forces should leave Tigray immediately

The United States said all soldiers from Eritrea should leave Ethiopias embattled Tigray region immediately. A State Department spokesperson in an email to The Associated Press cited credible reports of looting, sexual violence, assaults in...

99% of Businesses in India Implement Digital Online Strategy to Recognise their Customers; Highest in APAC: Experian Report

Experians research shows that among businesses, customer authentication solutions including KYC is gaining more emphasis in IndiaMumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoirThe second wave of Experians Global Insights Report highlights 99 of Indian ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021