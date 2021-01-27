CGI refreshes its brand to reinforce how it helps clients harness technology to create value for their customers

BANGALORE, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) launched an updated brand identity to signify how it helps clients harness the power of technology to create value for their customers and citizens. Launched with the tagline-Insights you can act on-the phrase represents CGI's deep knowledge of clients' industries and its collaborative style in building strategies and delivering services that help clients achieve business outcomes.

The timing of the brand update coincides with the milestone of entering CGI's 45th year and the launch of the 2021 Voice of Our Clients initiative, an annual exercise where CGI leaders meet with business and IT executives to gain insights on today's top business and IT priorities and the best practices of industry leaders. Over the past five years, CGI has held 6,775 face-to-face conversations, collecting 1 million data points from organizations with a combined 27 million employees and C$9 trillion in annual revenue.

Based on these annual conversations, CGI conducts an analysis of leading enterprises that are producing results from their IT and business strategies, and shares the findings with clients to help them inform their investments and build and execute their strategies.

Last year's interviews were split nearly 50-50 between the periods before and after the pandemic declaration, providing unique insights into how business and IT priorities were evolving rapidly. This year's interviews take place nearly one year since the pandemic was declared, providing new perspectives on actions being taken to accelerate digital strategies in unprecedented times. (Read the press release on the 2020 findings, CGI shares three organizational capabilities to help industry leaders navigate the business challenges caused by COVID-19.)''Today's brand refresh launch recognizes CGI's position as a leading advisor to clients, and our commitment to putting their aspirations at the center of our services,'' said Julie Godin, Co-Chair of the Board & Executive Vice-President, Strategic Planning and Corporate Development. ''This year, CGI will mark its 45th anniversary. With the refresh of our brand identity including new tagline, we reinforce our rich history as a leading IT and business consulting services firm, our deep knowledge-base of client insights, and the collective expertise of our 76,000 consultants and professionals located in 400 locations worldwide.''The updated CGI brand is visible on CGI.com, with more information available through the site's company overview section and brand video, Insights you can act on.

In India, CGI employs more than 14,000 consultants in Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune who provide global delivery support to clients around the globe.

About CGIFounded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 76,000 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2020 reported revenue is C$12.16 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

