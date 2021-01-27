Left Menu

EU asks AstraZeneca to publish vaccine contract after CEO's disclosures -source

The European Union is asking AstraZeneca to publish the contract it signed with the bloc on COVID-19 vaccine supplies after the company's chief executive revealed confidential clauses, an EU official said on Wednesday. The EU official said on Wednesday that the best-effort clause was standard in contracts with manufacturers of products that are in development.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 27-01-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 15:53 IST
In an interview with newspapers on Tuesday, AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot said the EU contract was based on a best-effort clause and did not commit the company to a specific timetable for deliveries.

The interview followed the company's announcement of a cut in supplies to the EU in the first quarter.

