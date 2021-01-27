Left Menu

25 combinations notified under green channel so far: CCI

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Wednesday said that 25 combinations have been notified under the ''green channel'' route so far since it came into effect on August 15, 2019.

The green channel concept allows for an automatic system for speedy approval of certain categories of mergers and acquisitions.

The fair trade regulator said that one out of every five notifications is under the green channel.

The Commission received its 25th green channel filing in January 2021, as per a tweet.

''Green channel has promoted speedy, transparent & accountable merger review, striking a balance between facilitation and enforcement and created a culture of voluntary compliance that supports economic growth,'' as per the tweet.

According to the watchdog, it is the first-of-its-kind system in the world for notifiable combinations and that the concept is a CCI initiative towards ease of doing business.

In January so far, four out of total seven notices were notified under the channel.

Besides, five out of the total 25 combination notices were notified under the green channel route during October-December 2019.

The number of such notifications was five between January-March 2020, out of the total 23 combinations notices.

Out of 15 combination notices filed between April-June 2020, four were notified under the green channel, the regulator said.

During July-October 2020, three out of 23 notices were notified under green channel while the number of such notifications was four out of 28 during October-December 2020.

Green channel approvals can be availed in combinations where there are no horizontal overlaps, no existing or potential vertical relationships and no complementary business activities between the combining parties or related parties.

