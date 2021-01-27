Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower with earnings underway, eyes on Fed

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-01-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 20:03 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower with earnings underway, eyes on Fed
Representative Image Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures

U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Wednesday as investors parsed through earnings reports from companies including Boeing and Microsoft, ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy statement later in the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 43.3 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 30893.78. The S&P 500 fell 12.8 points, or 0.33%, at the open to 3836.83​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 139.5 points, or 1.02%, to 13486.576 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Malaysian court orders release of seized PIA aircraft after dispute with leasing firm resolved

A Boeing 777 aircraft of cash-strapped Pakistan International Airlines PIA held in Malaysia has been released and arrangements are being made to fly it back home, according to an official statement here on Wednesday.The aircraft -- with 170...

We regret Red Fort incident and accept moral responsibility: Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav on violence during farmers' tractor parade.

We regret Red Fort incident and accept moral responsibility Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav on violence during farmers tractor parade....

Canada contributes $15m to UN Peacebuilding Fund at Replenishment Conference

The Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today announced Canadas contribution of 15 million to the UN Peacebuilding Fund while co-chairing the virtual UN Peacebuilding Fund Replenishment Conference, along with the UN Secret...

Public meetings, hunger strike will be held across country on January 30, our agitation will continue: Farmer leader Darshan Pal.

Public meetings, hunger strike will be held across country on January 30, our agitation will continue Farmer leader Darshan Pal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021