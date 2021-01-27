PFC receives certificate of appreciation from Haryana govt for CSR, COVID-19 relief work

State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Wednesday said it has received the certificate of appreciation from the Haryana government for the company's CSR practices and relief work done to contain the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

PFC, under the administrative control of the power ministry, is the largest non-banking financial corporation (NBFC) in the power sector in India.

''PFC has been recognised by the government of Haryana for exemplary work done under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) practices and the relief work undertaken during the COVID-19 pandemic,'' PFC said in a statement.

Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal bestowed a 'certificate of appreciation' to PFC during an event on the Republic Day at Tau Devi Lal Stadium near Rajiv Chowk in Gurugram.

PFC Director (Commercial) P K Singh received the certificate of appreciation on behalf of the company, it said.

The company further said it has been significantly contributing through CSR for the development of various segments and communities in Haryana, which include empowering the unemployed youth through job-oriented skill training programmes.

Apart from this, the company has sanctioned projects to supply, install and commission fully equipped modular operation theatre (OT) in Rotary Ambala Cancer and General Hospital (RACGH), Ambala. It will also provide 5 kilowatt-hour standalone special purpose vehicle (SPV) power plants in 3 ASHA schools located at Ambala, Hissar and Panchkula supported by the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA). Till date, PFC has sanctioned Rs 1,142 crore under its CSR initiatives across India, it said.

PFC has made substantial efforts under CSR to mitigate and control the spread of COVID-19. It made a contribution of Rs 200 crore to the PM-CARES Fund and provided a financial support of about Rs 6.35 crore for procurement and distribution of medical facilities and equipment.

