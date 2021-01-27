Left Menu

Yellen, UK's Sunak discuss cooperation on pandemic, climate, taxes-U.S. Treasury

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-01-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 22:02 IST
Yellen, UK's Sunak discuss cooperation on pandemic, climate, taxes-U.S. Treasury
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday spoke with British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak, and discussed the need for cooperation on the COVID-19 pandemic, including support for a strong economic recovery, the Treasury said in a statement.

"During the call, Secretary Yellen highlighted their shared priorities, including cooperating to end the pandemic and support a strong global recovery, fighting inequality, and forcefully addressing the threat of climate change," the Treasury said.

It added that they also discussed the need to find multilateral solutions to global economic problems, including the challenge of "efficiently and equitably taxing the income of multinational firms."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

White House climate envoy Kerry says issues US has with China will not be “traded” for climate

White House special presidential envoy for climate John Kerry said on Wednesday that no issues the United States has with China will be traded for climate.Obviously we have serious differences with China... the issues of theft of intellectu...

Oxford scientists expect some vaccine data on UK mutant virus by next week

The University of Oxford expects efficacy data from a study of its COVID-19 vaccine against the British variant of the novel coronavirus by next week, a lead scientist said on Wednesday at a virtual meeting of a U.S. CDC advisory panel.Sinc...

US STOCKS-Dow, S&P 500 sink 1% on Boeing results, short squeeze

The Dow and the SP 500 slid more than 1 on Wednesday as Boeing slumped on posting a record annual loss, while declines were exacerbated by hedge funds selling off long positions to cover a short squeeze sparked by a sharp rally in GameStop ...

U.S. warns of heightened domestic terrorism threat after presidential inauguration

The United States faces a heightened threat of domestic terrorism from people disgruntled with the outcome of the November presidential election, the Department of Homeland Security said on Wednesday.The advisory follows the storming of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021