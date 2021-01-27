Yellen, UK's Sunak discuss cooperation on pandemic, climate, taxes-U.S. Treasury

Yellen, UK's Sunak discuss cooperation on pandemic, climate, taxes-U.S. TreasuryReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-01-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 22:02 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday spoke with British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak, and discussed the need for cooperation on the COVID-19 pandemic, including support for a strong economic recovery, the Treasury said in a statement.
"During the call, Secretary Yellen highlighted their shared priorities, including cooperating to end the pandemic and support a strong global recovery, fighting inequality, and forcefully addressing the threat of climate change," the Treasury said.
It added that they also discussed the need to find multilateral solutions to global economic problems, including the challenge of "efficiently and equitably taxing the income of multinational firms."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Treasury
- U.S.
- Janet Yellen
- Rishi Sunak
- Yellen
ALSO READ
New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts to start Tuesday
U.S. officials probe abuse of manatee with 'Trump' written on its back
Acting U.S. homeland security secretary stepping down as inauguration approaches
CDC says 9 million Americans now vaccinated as U.S. states scramble
U.S. hosts Taiwan in Netherlands in first visit since restrictions lifted