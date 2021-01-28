Morocco to start vaccinations on Thursday, palace says

Morocco to start vaccinations on Thursday, palace saysReuters | Rabat | Updated: 28-01-2021 01:22 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 01:20 IST
Morocco will start its vaccination campaign against the coronavirus on Thursday, the royal palace said in a statement after receiving doses from AstraZeneca and Sinopharm.
The palace said Morocco has enough doses to start a campaign open to all people over the age of 17.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- royal palace
- Sinopharm
- Morocco
- AstraZeneca