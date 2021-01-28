Left Menu

Morocco to start vaccinations on Thursday, palace says

Reuters | Rabat | Updated: 28-01-2021 01:22 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 01:20 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Morocco will start its vaccination campaign against the coronavirus on Thursday, the royal palace said in a statement after receiving doses from AstraZeneca and Sinopharm.

The palace said Morocco has enough doses to start a campaign open to all people over the age of 17.

