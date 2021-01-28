Tesla beats quarterly revenue estimates

Tesla beats quarterly revenue estimatesReuters | Updated: 28-01-2021 02:51 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 02:41 IST
Tesla Inc on Wednesday beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter revenue after trouncing 2020 deliveries earlier this month on a steady rise in electric vehicle demand.
The carmaker, led by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, said quarterly revenue rose to $10.74 billion from $7.38 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected revenue of $10.4 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.