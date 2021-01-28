Left Menu

Facebook 4Q results soar, in prelude to an uncertain 2021

Facebook ended 2020 with 58,604 employees, a 30 per cent increase from a year earlier.Shares of the Menlo Park, California-based company slipped about 2per cent in after-hours trading to USD 268.98.

PTI | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 28-01-2021 08:35 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 08:35 IST
Facebook 4Q results soar, in prelude to an uncertain 2021

Facebook capped a tumultuous 2020 with soaring earnings in the final quarter, its user base boosted by people staying home and its revenue buoyed by a shift to digital advertising amid the pandemic.

But the company predicted uncertainty for 2021 and said its revenue in the latter half of the year could face significant pressure. Because revenue grew so quickly in the second half, the social network could have trouble keeping up that pace.

It's also facing challenges in how it targets advertisements, including Apple's coming launch of privacy protections that could limit Facebook's ability to target ads.

Facebook earned USD 11.22 billion, or USD 3.88 per share, in the October-December period, well above the USD 3.19 that analysts expected and up 53 per cent from a year earlier. Revenue grew 22 per cent to USD 28.07 billion, higher than the USD 26.36 billion analysts were predicting, according to a poll by FactSet.

Its monthly user base grew 12 per cent to 2.8 billion. Facebook ended 2020 with 58,604 employees, a 30 per cent increase from a year earlier.

Shares of the Menlo Park, California-based company slipped about 2per cent in after-hours trading to USD 268.98.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

NZ, Vietnam top COVID performance ranking; US, UK languish

New Zealand, Vietnam and Taiwan rank the top three in a COVID Performance Index of almost 100 countries for their successful handling of the coronavirus pandemic, with Britain and America near the bottom of the pile. The Lowy Institute said...

Man pleads guilty to charge of conspiracy to kidnap Michigan governor

One of 14 men accused of taking part in a plot by right-wing militia extremists to abduct Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer broke ranks with his co-defendants on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to a federal kidnapping conspiracy charge. Ty Ga...

Our response to calamity is primal: How lockdown inspired 'Cargo' director Arati Kadav's '55kms/sec'

If the world was about to end, will your choices be the same was the question that Cargo director Arati Kadav wanted to explore in her lockdown short film 55kmssec, which combines the personal with the larger story of the contemporary era.L...

In a first, India to clash with India A in England before Test series

In an unprecedented build-up schedule for an overseas Test series, India will take on India A in a four-day practice match when the two sides travel to England later this year. The game will be played at the County Ground in Northamptonshir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021