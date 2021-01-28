Left Menu

UK will review quarantine country list on Thursday

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-01-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 14:21 IST
UK will review quarantine country list on Thursday

Britain will review a list of countries affected by quarantine measures, senior minister Michael Gove said on Thursday, after the country announced plans for some travellers to have to stay for 10 days in accommodation such as hotels upon arrival.

Britain announced on Wednesday new measures to reduce travel in and out of the country, hoping that by tightening its borders it can reduce the risk of new variants of the coronavirus spreading and putting its vaccination programme at risk.

"We will be reviewing today how extensive that list of countries needs to be. We will be guided by advice from our scientific advisors and we will be reporting back later on where the line will be drawn," Gove told BBC radio.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Norway wealth fund earned $123 bln in 2020 despite pandemic

Norways 1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the worlds largest, earned a return on investment of 10.9 in 2020, or 1.07 trillion Norwegian crowns 122.7 billion, it said as it reported full-year results on Thursday. Despite the pandemic havin...

Pak to start COVID-19 vaccination drive next week: Minister

Pakistan will launch its COVID-19 vaccination drive next week, starting with frontline healthcare workers, a top minister has said.Minister for Planning Asad Umar who is heading National Command and Operation Center NCOC on Wednesday tweete...

Maha: Aurangabad achieves 61 pc of COVID-19 vaccination target

At least 61 per cent ofbeneficiaries have taken the COVID-19 vaccine shot during theimmunisation drive in Maharashtras Aurangabad district sofar, an official said on Thursday.Of the targeted 8,800 people, 5,327 have beenadministered the vac...

No review into workers' rights, says UK business minister

Britain will no longer hold a review into workers rights, business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said, reiterating that the government will not water down employment protections but instead will look at raising them post-Brexit. Earlier this mont...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021