Swaminathan, Tewari take charge as SBI MDs

Updated: 28-01-2021 15:31 IST
The country's largest lender State Bank of India, on Thursday said Swaminathan J and Ashwini Kumar Tewari have taken charge as managing directors (MDs).

They would be holding this position for up to three years, the lender said in a release.

Before this, Swaminathan was the deputy managing director (finance) at the bank, where he was overseeing budgeting, capital planning, financial reporting, taxation, audit, economic research, investor relations, and secretarial compliance.

Tewari served SBI Card as managing director and chief executive officer before he was appointed as MD (Managing Director) of the bank.

In October last year, the Banks Board Bureau (BBB) had recommended both the names for the two posts of managing directors at the bank. It had interviewed 16 candidates from various nationalised banks and SBI last year, according to the information available on BBB's website.

The two posts of MDs were lying vacant since October last year.

The lender is headed by chairman Dinesh Khara and is assisted by four managing directors. The other two MDs are C S Setty and Ashwani Bhatia.

