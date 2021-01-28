Left Menu

India could be next big trade market for Australian exporters: Trade Minister Tehan

India could emerge as the next big trade market for Australian exporters, the countrys trade minister has said, after China imposed heavy tariffs and sanctions on several Australian export commodities amidst a strain in relations with Beijing.Australias trade relations with its major trading partner China deteriorated last year when Australia supported a call for an international inquiry into Chinas handling of COVID-19, which was first reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan.China took several measures that restricted Australian imports, ranging from levying new tariffs to imposing bans.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 28-01-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 16:32 IST
India could be next big trade market for Australian exporters: Trade Minister Tehan
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

India could emerge as the next big trade market for Australian exporters, the country's trade minister has said, after China imposed heavy tariffs and sanctions on several Australian export commodities amidst a strain in relations with Beijing.

Australia's trade relations with its major trading partner China deteriorated last year when Australia supported a call for an international inquiry into China's handling of COVID-19, which was first reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

China took several measures that restricted Australian imports, ranging from levying new tariffs to imposing bans. China imposed sanctions and tariffs on several Australian commodities including barley, timber, coal, cotton, wine and lobster. Australia, for its part, asked the World Trade Organisation to mediate in their dispute over stiff duties on Australian barley in the Chinese market.

Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan on Wednesday flagged India as its top priority while looking at new trade opportunities across the globe.

"We haven't had a formal trade ministers meeting with China for over three years, this is something we have been seeking to constructively engage with China for over three years," he said.

"Looking to really boost the relationship with India, there are enormous opportunities there. We have to be patient but we have to be very proactive with India,'' he said.

He said that Japan, Vietnam, the new Joe Biden administration in the US, all present many opportunities for Australia and that's what he will be focussing on, as well as seeking to constructively engage with the Chinese.

Tehan said, ''The India relationship – which is incredibly important to us, and I'd really like to prioritize that – is something we're going to have to be patient about.'' China is Australia's largest trading partner accounting for over a third of all Australian exports, worth more than 150 billion Aus dollars a year while trade with India stands at over 30 billion Aus dollars.

On Wednesday, Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg lashed out at China's recent actions on imposing sanctions and tariffs and said "Well, we agree with that sentiment that big nations should not bully small ones but there seems to be a bit of a disconnect between the words and the actions." "The reality is, Australia has been on the receiving end of some pretty harsh actions when it comes to our trade."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

WHO says vaccine makers working non-stop to plug supply gap, urges patience

The World Health Organizations Europe director Hans Kluge said on Thursday vaccine manufacturers were working non-stop to plug shortfalls in supplies to countries struggling to contain the COVID-19 pandemic and urged them not to jostle for ...

China: 'New historical starting point' with US military

Putting frictions aside for now, China says relations between the Chinese and US militaries are at a new historical starting point and should focus on cooperation and avoiding confrontations.Defence Ministry spokesperson Col Wu Qian said Th...

TVS Motor clocks highest ever revenue of Rs 5,404 crore in Q3

TVS Motor Company on Thursday reported the highest ever revenue of Rs 5,404 crore in the third quarter of 2020-21, marking a growth of 31 per cent over Rs 4,126 crore in the same period of previous fiscal year. The company reported the high...

Meghalaya to reopen colleges on Feb 1

Colleges in Meghalaya, closedsince the lockdown in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, willreopen on February 1, state Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbuisaid on Thursday.The decision was taken after a meeting with the headsof the institutions...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021