Left Menu

India sends free AstraZeneca vaccines to Sri Lanka for Friday rollout

"The stock was donated to Sri Lanka following a request made by the President to Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi," it said in a statement. China, which has invested millions of dollars in ports and highways in Sri Lanka as part of its Belt and Road Initiative, has also promised to deliver 300,000 vials of vaccine, Lalith Weeratunga, principal advisor to the president, said.

Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 17:48 IST
India sends free AstraZeneca vaccines to Sri Lanka for Friday rollout

India sent half a million free doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Sri Lanka on Thursday, officials said, part of diplomatic efforts by Delhi to deepen ties with its neighbours.

India is one of the world's biggest makers of medicines, and the vaccine produced by AstraZeneca and Oxford University is being produced at the Serum Institute of India, a private firm, in the western city of Pune. Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa received the vaccine, branded as COVISHIELD, from the Indian ambassador Gopal Baglay at a ceremony at Colombo airport, Gotabaya's office said in a statement.

The island nation of 22 million people will begin inoculations of frontline health workers on Friday from the western province, the presidential office said. "The stock was donated to Sri Lanka following a request made by the President to Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi," it said in a statement.

China, which has invested millions of dollars in ports and highways in Sri Lanka as part of its Belt and Road Initiative, has also promised to deliver 300,000 vials of vaccine, Lalith Weeratunga, principal advisor to the president, said. India, which is battling the world's second highest caseload of coronavirus, has given away free vaccines to Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Mauritius, and also Afghanistan once local approvals are secured.

"This humanitarian gesture amid the pandemic showcases India’s commitment to its neighbourhood first policy," a government source said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Second police officer dies by suicide after US Capitol riots

A second police officer who responded to the capitol riots in Washington on January 6, died by suicide, according to media reports citing the Metropolitan Police Department MPD Chief Robert Contees statement on Wednesday local time. Accordi...

India's rank slips to 86th in corruption perception index 2020

Indias rank has slipped six places to 86th among 180 countries in a corruption perception index CPI in 2020.For 2020, Transparency International TIs corruption perception index was released on Thursday. The index, which ranks 180 countries ...

Mastercard beats profit estimates as customers spend more

Payments processor Mastercard Inc on Thursday beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit, as growth in overall transactions partially offset the impact of a decline in cross-border volumes.Excluding items, Mastercard reported net ...

AU Bank posts over two-and-a-half times jump in Q3 net profit to Rs 479 cr

AU Small Finance Bank on Thursday reported a rise of over two-and-a-half times in its net profit to Rs 479 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020.The lender had posted a net profit of Rs 190 crore in the corresponding quarter a yea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021