Left Menu

NALCO to buy back Rs 749-cr shares

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 18:52 IST
NALCO to buy back Rs 749-cr shares

State-owned NALCO will buy back Rs 749 crore worth of shares, DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Thursday.

The government currently holds 51.50 per cent stake in the company and would tender shares proportionate to its holding.

''NALCO has made an offer for buyback of its equity shares for an amount up to Rs 749 crore. As the promoter, GoI has decided to participate in the buyback to the extent that GoI equity remains at least 51 per cent,'' Pandey tweeted.

So far in current fiscal, four state-run companies -- RITES, NTPC, KIOCL, NMDC -- have completed share buyback which fetched Rs 2,769 crore to the exchequer.

A buyback, also known as a share repurchase, is when a company buys its own outstanding shares to reduce the number of shares available in the open market.

Companies buy back shares for a number of reasons, such as to increase the value of remaining shares available by reducing the supply or to return surplus cash to shareholders.

The government wants public sector undertakings to either meet their targets for capital expenditure or ''reward the shareholder in the form of a dividend'' or share buyback.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had in the Budget 2020-21 set a target of raising Rs 2.1 lakh crore from privatisations and sale of minority stakes in state-owned companies. So far in this fiscal, the government has garnered Rs 17,957 crore from CPSE minority share sale and buyback.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus jolt in Vietnam casts pall over Communist Party's coronation congress

Vietnams worst single-day coronavirus outbreak so far, its first for nearly two months, gatecrashed the Communist Partys carefully choreographed five-yearly congress on Thursday - a major headache for a government that has prided itself on ...

ASI unearths stone structure suspected to be remains of ancient temple

The Archaeological Survey ofIndia ASI on Thursday unearthed a stone structure suspectedto be remains of an ancient temple during excavation nearShree Lingaraj Temple here.The ASI came across the stone structure engraved witharts while under...

Ex Puducherry Congress president A Namassivayam joins BJP

Former Puducherry Congress president A Namassivayam and another party leader E Theeppainthan, who recently resigned as MLA from the assembly, joined the BJP on Thursday, in a boost to the saffron party in the poll-bound union territory. The...

Coal secretary directs officials to expedite rehabilitation process

Coal Secretary Anil Jain onThursday reviewed progress of the rehabilitation projectfor people living in fire and subsisdence-prone areas inJharia and directed officials to implement it on a prioritybasis, a senior mining official said.As pe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021