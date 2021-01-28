Left Menu

MOPP Foods enters meals market with Mealy

Online food delivery startup MOPP Foods which operates popular brand "Mad Over Parathas & Pakodas" adds another feather to its cap with a new brand "Mealy - Your Everyday Meals".

ANI | Gurgaon (Haryana) | Updated: 28-01-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 19:11 IST
MOPP Foods enters meals market with Mealy
Homely Meals by Mealy. Image Credit: ANI

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], January 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Online food delivery startup MOPP Foods which operates popular brand "Mad Over Parathas & Pakodas" adds another feather to its cap with a new brand "Mealy - Your Everyday Meals". Rajma Rice, Chole Rice, Kadhi Pakoda Rice, Yellow Dal Rice, Paneer Tikka Masala Rice, Egg Curry Rice, Mutton Curry Rice and Butter Chicken Rice are some of the menu highlights. Combos are also available with homely tawa parathas.

Focus of the new brand is to serve wholesome meals made with high quality ingredients prepared in MOPP's best in class hygienic kitchens and served at pocket friendly prices. With its range of comfort food meals made with homely recipes and taste, menu is designed to be your everyday meal choice, which aptly fits the brand tag line "Your Everyday Meal". Meals are served either with home style tawa parathas or as rice bowls starting at Rs 99 only. "COVID 19 has affected disposable income available with masses and people are looking for economical alternatives to everything in life including daily meals. We see daily meals market getting great impetus as the economy recovers from the effect of a long lockdown. Mealy is our offering that caters to this opportunity with its daily comfort meals," says Geetika Anand Gupta, Co-founder & CEO, MOPP Foods Pvt Ltd. "Meals from Mealy tastes like homemade food, are light on stomach & pocket and replace daily cooking hassles," she added.

Mealy will also be available in a subscription model wherein a customer can pre-book meals on a monthly basis which will be delivered to the doorstep. Meals is a huge market in India with brands like Box8 and Rebel Foods (now Eat Sure) building high value startups in this segment. Mealy is an attempt to tap this opportunity and create a national brand. Currently delivering across Gurgaon via Zomato, Swiggy and direct orders, the brand will also be launched from multiple locations in Delhi and Noida in Q1 2021. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UK's Johnson: lots of Brexit teething problems, but fishing will gain

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there were lots of teething problems with the countrys adjustment to life outside the European Unions single market but the fishing industry would gain over the medium to longer term.Of course there...

Stand against antisemitism with the ‘utmost determination’ – German Chancellor Merkel

During the first Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust, organized jointly by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, the UN and the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization UNESCO, Angela Merkel added...

Central African Republic: Rights expert welcomes transfer of war crimes suspect to ICC

CAR authorities surrendered Mahamat Said Abdel Kani, a commander of the Slka rebel coalition, to the court on Sunday, on account of an arrest warrant issued under seal on 7 January.Mr Said is suspected of being responsible for war crimes an...

Ronaldo reportedly breaks coronavirus rules on 2-day break

AHAH...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021