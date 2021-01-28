Four of a family commit suicide over financial reasons

In a suicide pact,four members of a family allegedly ended their lives by lyingon the railway track ahead of the arrival of a train betweenRaibag and Miraj railway stations about 130 km from here,Railway police said.

The deceased have been identified as Satappa Sutar(60), his wife Mahadevi (50) and their sons Dattatreya (28)and Santosh (26), the police said.

The four had put their head on the railway track atthe time of arrival of Vasco da Gama- Nizamuddin superfastexpress which was speeding towards Miraj station late onWednesday Speaking to reporters, the Superintendent of PoliceLaxman Nimbargi said financial problems seem to be the reasonbehind the family taking the extreme step.

However, further investigations are on.

The bodies were sent to Raibag Taluk Hospital forautopsy, the police said.PTI COR GMS SSPTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)