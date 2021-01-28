Left Menu

KPIT Tech Q3 net improves marginally to Rs 42.9 cr

Auto industry-focused IT firm KPIT Technologies on Thursday reported a marginal rise in December quarter net at Rs 42.9 crore as against Rs 40.9 crore in the year-ago period. The overall revenues for the reporting quarter came at Rs 517 crore, as against Rs 485 crore in the September 2020 quarter and Rs 550 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-01-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 20:43 IST
KPIT Tech Q3 net improves marginally to Rs 42.9 cr

Auto industry-focused IT firm KPIT Technologies on Thursday reported a marginal rise in December quarter net at Rs 42.9 crore as against Rs 40.9 crore in the year-ago period. Its performance on both revenue and profit front showed a significant improvement if compared with the preceding September quarter, when the impact of the pandemic was highest, its co-founder and chief executive Kishor Patil told PTI. The overall revenues for the reporting quarter came at Rs 517 crore, as against Rs 485 crore in the September 2020 quarter and Rs 550 crore in the year-ago period. The operating profit margin expanded to 15.7 per cent as against 14.3 per cent in the preceding quarter, and 13.4 per cent in the three months to December 2019. Patil said the margins were up because of productivity gains, higher operational efficiencies and revenue growth. The company also downsized its human resources, and closed the quarter with a headcount of 6,152 employees as against 7,303 in the year-ago period and 6,630 in the September quarter. Patil said KPIT has cut the ''bottom blocks'' earlier than normal, leading to the cut in the overall employee base. He said it will be hiring up to 700 freshers from campuses over the next two quarters. Armed with a net cash of over Rs 620 crore, the company is looking at a few niche acquisitions at present and will also look at increasing the payout to shareholders over the future, Patil said. He, however, added that things are not completely back to normal for the company because of the troubles faced by the auto sector, but expressed satisfaction with its performance. Its revenues for the second half of the ongoing fiscal will be better than the same for the first half, Patil said, adding the operating profits will also show a similar trend.

The KPIT scrip closed 2.50 er cent down at Rs 132.85 on the BSE, as against 1.13 per cent correction on the benchmark on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Japan withdraw from SheBelieves Cup due to COVID-19

The Japanese womens national team have withdrawn from next months SheBelieves Cup in Orlando, Florida, because of the current status of the COVID-19 pandemic in their country, U.S. Soccer said on Thursday. The decision by the Japanese team,...

BRIEF-South Carolina Department Of Health And Environmental Control Says Detects U.S.'s First Known Case Of COVID-19 Variant Detected In South Africa

Jan 28 Reuters - SOUTH CAROLINA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND ENVIRONMENTAL CONTROL SAYS DETECTS U.S.S FIRST KNOWN CASE OF COVID19 VARIANT ORIGINALLY DETECTED IN SOUTH AFRICA Source text IDhttpsbit.ly3pF6FAx Further company coverage ...

Germany recommends AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot only for under 65s

AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine should only be given to people aged between 18 and 64, Germanys vaccine committee recommended on Thursday, a day ahead of a decision by European regulators on whether to approve the drugmakers shot.The recommen...

Probe into Italy virus response looks into preparedness plan

Prosecutors from northern Italy travelled to Rome on Thursday to question the health minister and others as part of their broadening investigation into whether to lay any criminal blame for Italys horrific coronavirus toll, and whether a la...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021