Left Menu

Orient Cement Q3 net profit at Rs 53.88 cr

C K Birla Group firm Orient Cement Ltd on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 53.88 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020.It had posted a net loss of Rs 5.67 crore in the October-December period a year ago, Orient Cement said in a BSE filing.Its revenue from operations rose 7.10 per cent to Rs 604.61 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 564.49 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 20:50 IST
Orient Cement Q3 net profit at Rs 53.88 cr

C K Birla Group firm Orient Cement Ltd on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 53.88 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020.

It had posted a net loss of Rs 5.67 crore in the October-December period a year ago, Orient Cement said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations rose 7.10 per cent to Rs 604.61 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 564.49 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. Total expenses were at Rs 528.24 crore as against Rs 575.24 crore earlier, down 8.17 per cent. In a separate filing, Orient Cement said its board on Thursday recommended an interim dividend of 50 per cent, which is Rs 0.50 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each for the financial year 2020-21.

Shares of Orient Cement Ltd settled at Rs 82.30 on BSE, up 2.55 per cent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Islamist convicted of beheading U.S. journalist Daniel Pearl to go free

Pakistans Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the release of an Islamist convicted of beheading American journalist Daniel Pearl, a decision that has left his family in complete shock, lawyers said. Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, who was the main s...

Germany recommends AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot only for under 65s

AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine should only be given to people aged between 18 and 64, Germanys vaccine committee recommended on Thursday, a day ahead of a decision by European regulators on whether to approve the drugmakers shot.The recommen...

Closely engaged with foreign govts to apprise them of threats: MEA on Khalistani activities abroad

Amid reports of anti-India activities by Khalistani elements abroad, India on Thursday said it is closely engaged with the governments concerned to apprise them of the threats posed, convey its concerns and seek their interventions.Asked ab...

UPDATE 5-Coronavirus jolt in Vietnam casts pall over Communist Party's coronation congress

Vietnams worst single-day coronavirus outbreak so far, its first for nearly two months, gatecrashed the Communist Partys carefully choreographed five-yearly congress on Thursday - a major headache for a government that has prided itself on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021