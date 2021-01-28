Left Menu

Blue Dart Express posts Rs 95 cr net profit for Dec qtr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 22:17 IST
Blue Dart Express posts Rs 95 cr net profit for Dec qtr

Logistics major Blue Dart Express on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 95.32 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020.

The company had registered a net loss of Rs 31.92 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, it said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations for the third quarter stood at Rs 1,034.92 crore, the company said in a statement.

''Blue Dart has outperformed in the quarter ended December 31, 2020, with an increase in sales by 21 per cent. The stellar performance for the quarter is backed by right yield management and aggressive cost efficiencies delivered through high service delivery by passionate and pandemic warriors frontline Blue Darters.

''Sectors such as E-commerce, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer electronics etc saw rapid scaling owing to a shift in consumer buying behaviour & consumption patterns,'' its Managing Director Balfour Manuel said.

He said the organisation has exceeded expectations of customers with a focus on service quality.

''We are thrilled to announce that Blue Dart has surmounted all challenges to record an increase in sales...We also acquired two Boeing 757-200 aircraft to stabilise our returns and derive economic value for the long term,'' Manuel added.

Blue Dart's role as the trade facilitator to the nation will always continue. Blue Dart will continue to support the vaccine distribution across India to ensure a faster adieu to the ‘Age of the Virus’.

During the pandemic, all collections from customers and payments to partners have moved to a 100 per cent digitised mode and the company pioneered the Contact Less Delivery (CLD) to ensure the safety of customers, OTP based deliveries, Customer Mobile App, Digital Sorry Card etc, Manuel said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Group of locals demands farmers vacate Singhu border protest site

A group of people claiming to be locals on Thursday demanded that farmers vacate the Singhu border protest site as they had insulted the national flag during their tractor rally on Republic Day.The people gathered on the road near the prote...

Banihal-Quzigund tunnel to be opened in March

The 8.4-km-long Banihal-Quzigund tunnel on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is nearing completion and is expected to be opened for public use in March, officials said on Thursday.The information was given by the National Highways Authority o...

Apprehensive over Red Ford incidents, have seen phase of terrorism, says freedom fighter Sukhdev's relative

Ashok Thapar, a relative of freedom fighter Sukhdev Thapar, has expressed concern over the incidents at Red Fort during tractor march by farmer unions on Republic Day and said he has seen phase of terrorism in Punjab and was afraid about an...

Algeria to start COVID-19 vaccinations on Saturday

Algeria will receive its first shipment of Russias Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine on Friday and plans to start its vaccination campaign the following day, Communication Minister Ammar Belhimer said. The vaccine will be given first to healthcare...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021