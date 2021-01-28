Left Menu

Goa govt will borrow less in next fiscal: Sawant

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 28-01-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 22:20 IST
Goa govt will borrow less in next fiscal: Sawant

Claiming that his governmentensured fiscal management even during the COVID-19 pandemic,Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said the statewill borrow even less in the next financial year.

The government has started an exercise to tap Centralschemes to decrease its dependence on borrowings, he said.

Sawant was responding to questions on fiscalresponsibility raised by the opposition during a vote onSupplementary Demands for Grants for 2020-21.

Countering the opposition's claim that the governmenttook huge loans, the chief minister said as per the datareleased by the Reserve Bank of India, ''Goa is a state whichborrows minimum.'' ''We borrow even less than Mizoram,'' Sawant added.

His government borrowed Rs 2,400 crore in the currentfiscal and would borrow less in the next FY, he said.

The state government has already started revising someloans, swapping them with borrowings with lower interest rate,he said.

Some state government departments have failed tosubmit Utilization Certificates for the funds procured fromthe Centre for as much as ten years, he said.

''We have started clearing this backlog, which will becompleted by March 31,'' Sawant told the House.

Informing that the state government is restructuringsome loans, Sawant said that a loan from LIC with interestrate of 13 per cent has been repaid.

''The loan taken in the year 2008 from the PowerFinance Corporation was also repaid,'' he said.

The state will swap the loans to NABARD which providesfunding at a lower 2.5 per cent rate, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Apprehensive over Red Ford incidents, have seen phase of terrorism, says freedom fighter Sukhdev's relative

Ashok Thapar, a relative of freedom fighter Sukhdev Thapar, has expressed concern over the incidents at Red Fort during tractor march by farmer unions on Republic Day and said he has seen phase of terrorism in Punjab and was afraid about an...

Algeria to start COVID-19 vaccinations on Saturday

Algeria will receive its first shipment of Russias Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine on Friday and plans to start its vaccination campaign the following day, Communication Minister Ammar Belhimer said. The vaccine will be given first to healthcare...

Covax firms urge DCGI to change fact sheet on blood thinners: ICMR chief

Indias drug regulatory body has received requests from both Pune based Serum Institute of India and Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech to make necessary changes in the vaccine fact sheet to allow people using blood thinners to get inoculated ag...

UN refugee agency: Asylum 'under attack' on Europe's borders

The UN refugee agency warned Thursday that asylum is under attack at Europes borders, calling on countries to investigate and stop illegal pushbacks and expulsions.The UNHCR said new arrivals to the European Union continue to decline each y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021