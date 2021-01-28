Left Menu

Reckitt Benckiser leads Rs 45 cr investment round in Bombay Shaving Company

Visage Lines Personal Care, which operates Bombay Shaving Company BSC, on Thursday said Reckitt Benckiser RB has led a Rs 45 crore funding round in the company. As we build omnichannel revenue streams we are cognisant that brands will be scaled through strong digital and retail distribution.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 23:07 IST
Reckitt Benckiser leads Rs 45 cr investment round in Bombay Shaving Company

Visage Lines Personal Care, which operates 'Bombay Shaving Company' (BSC), on Thursday said Reckitt Benckiser (RB) has led a Rs 45 crore funding round in the company. The round also saw participation from high net worth individuals such as Rajesh Sud from Bharti Enterprises; Anjali Bansal, founder of Avaana Capital; and Kuldeep Jain, Managing Director of CleanMax Energy, a statement said. The investment demonstrates RB's commitment to innovative, purpose-driven brands and is in line with its strategy to play in new spaces and places, it added. Arjun Purkayastha, RB's Senior Vice President, eCommerce, Digital, and Ventures will join the Visage Lines board. ''We are thrilled to partner with the team at Bombay Shaving Company. Our investment represents a commitment to bring the best of two worlds together – Bombay Shaving Company's expertise in digital-first brands with strong e-commerce capabilities, and RB's expertise in branding, manufacturing, and global scale. Together, this combination of complementary skills sets us up for huge success,'' Purkayastha said. Launched in 2016, BSC has a portfolio of over 100 products across shaving, bath and body, skin, and beard care. ''RB's investment will support the company's plans to scale its operations and provide BSC with access to RB's global scale, expertise, and mentorship, helping to grow the start-up as the leaders in personal care for men and women,'' the statement said. Visage Lines plans to scale its operations to Rs 150 crore topline in the next fiscal. It is also expanding rapidly in offline retail distribution as the post-COVID footfalls ramp up. ''As we build omnichannel revenue streams we are cognisant that brands will be scaled through strong digital and retail distribution. Working with strategic partners over the long term will give us significant leverage in establishing ourselves in the Indian consumer ecosystem,'' Visage Lines Chief Business Officer Deepak Gupta said. This is the fifth round of financing for the company that counts Sixth Sense Venture Partners, Colgate Palmolive and others among its investors. ''RB is a diamond addition to our journey. They have an excellent record in building health and wellness brands over their 200-years heritage. Working in partnership, our young team is ambitious for what we can achieve together and scale our operations with an omnichannel presence,'' Shantanu Deshpande, founder CEO of Visage Lines, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

South Carolina reports 2 South African variant COVID-19 cases, first in U.S.

State health officials in South Carolina on Thursday said they found two cases of COVID-19 linked to a more transmissible coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa, the first cases of the mutated virus discovered in the United Sate...

US calls on Russia, Turkey, UAE to halt Libya intervention

The United States called on Russia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates on Thursday to immediately halt their military interventions in Libya as demanded in a cease-fire agreement, and accept Libyan sovereignty as it moves to unify its gove...

Group of locals demands farmers vacate Singhu border protest site

A group of people claiming to be locals on Thursday demanded that farmers vacate the Singhu border protest site as they had insulted the national flag during their tractor rally on Republic Day.The people gathered on the road near the prote...

Banihal-Quzigund tunnel to be opened in March

The 8.4-km-long Banihal-Quzigund tunnel on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is nearing completion and is expected to be opened for public use in March, officials said on Thursday.The information was given by the National Highways Authority o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021