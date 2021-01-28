Reckitt Benckiser leads Rs 45 cr investment round in Bombay Shaving Company

Visage Lines Personal Care, which operates 'Bombay Shaving Company' (BSC), on Thursday said Reckitt Benckiser (RB) has led a Rs 45 crore funding round in the company. The round also saw participation from high net worth individuals such as Rajesh Sud from Bharti Enterprises; Anjali Bansal, founder of Avaana Capital; and Kuldeep Jain, Managing Director of CleanMax Energy, a statement said. The investment demonstrates RB's commitment to innovative, purpose-driven brands and is in line with its strategy to play in new spaces and places, it added. Arjun Purkayastha, RB's Senior Vice President, eCommerce, Digital, and Ventures will join the Visage Lines board. ''We are thrilled to partner with the team at Bombay Shaving Company. Our investment represents a commitment to bring the best of two worlds together – Bombay Shaving Company's expertise in digital-first brands with strong e-commerce capabilities, and RB's expertise in branding, manufacturing, and global scale. Together, this combination of complementary skills sets us up for huge success,'' Purkayastha said. Launched in 2016, BSC has a portfolio of over 100 products across shaving, bath and body, skin, and beard care. ''RB's investment will support the company's plans to scale its operations and provide BSC with access to RB's global scale, expertise, and mentorship, helping to grow the start-up as the leaders in personal care for men and women,'' the statement said. Visage Lines plans to scale its operations to Rs 150 crore topline in the next fiscal. It is also expanding rapidly in offline retail distribution as the post-COVID footfalls ramp up. ''As we build omnichannel revenue streams we are cognisant that brands will be scaled through strong digital and retail distribution. Working with strategic partners over the long term will give us significant leverage in establishing ourselves in the Indian consumer ecosystem,'' Visage Lines Chief Business Officer Deepak Gupta said. This is the fifth round of financing for the company that counts Sixth Sense Venture Partners, Colgate Palmolive and others among its investors. ''RB is a diamond addition to our journey. They have an excellent record in building health and wellness brands over their 200-years heritage. Working in partnership, our young team is ambitious for what we can achieve together and scale our operations with an omnichannel presence,'' Shantanu Deshpande, founder CEO of Visage Lines, said.

