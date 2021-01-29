Left Menu

AstraZeneca prepared to publish EU vaccine contract -EU official

Updated: 29-01-2021 01:31 IST
AstraZeneca prepared to publish EU vaccine contract -EU official
Pharmaceuticals company AstraZeneca has signalled its readiness to publish a redacted version of its coronavirus vaccine delivery contract with the European Union, an EU official told Reuters on Thursday.

The company insisted on blacking out sensitive parts of the document, the official said, confirming a report by German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. The EU did not yet have details about the parts of the contract the drugmaker planned to make illegible, the official added.

The move follows days of recriminations between the company and European capitals after it emerged that AstraZeneca would not be able to fulfill promised delivery targets.

