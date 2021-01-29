AstraZeneca prepared to publish EU vaccine contract -EU official

AstraZeneca prepared to publish EU vaccine contract -EU officialReuters | Updated: 29-01-2021 01:31 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 01:21 IST
Pharmaceuticals company AstraZeneca has signalled its readiness to publish a redacted version of its coronavirus vaccine delivery contract with the European Union, an EU official told Reuters on Thursday.
The company insisted on blacking out sensitive parts of the document, the official said, confirming a report by German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. The EU did not yet have details about the parts of the contract the drugmaker planned to make illegible, the official added.
The move follows days of recriminations between the company and European capitals after it emerged that AstraZeneca would not be able to fulfill promised delivery targets.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European Union
- AstraZeneca
- European
- Frankfurter Allgemeine
- German
ALSO READ
REUTERS NEXT-India's Serum Institute expects WHO emergency approval for AstraZeneca shot soon
REUTERS NEXT-Indian vaccine maker SII expects WHO emergency approval for AstraZeneca shot soon
BRIEF-Astrazeneca Says Imfinzi New Dosing Approved In EU
Brazil's Fiocruz delays AstraZeneca vaccine registration as it awaits fast-track approval
Nepal approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use