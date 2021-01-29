Accident victim's parents awarded Rs 9 lakh compensation

A Motor Accident Claims Tribunal(MACT) at Thane has awarded Rs 8.96 lakh compensation to acouple from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh for the death of theironly son aged 27 in a road accident in 2016.

The 57-year-old father of the victim is a labourer.

Member of the MACT and extra joint districtand additional sessions judge M M Walimohammed passed theorder last week, directing Carzonrent India Pvt Ltd, a carrental company, and New India General Insurance Company Ltd topay Rs 8,96,800 to the victim's parents with seven per centinterest per annum from the date of the filing of the claim.

Appearing for the claimants, advocate YeshwantDuduskar told the tribunal that the victim, Raghuveer Thakur,worked in a private company and earned Rs 9,500 per month whenhe lost his life in the mishap. He was the only son of hisparents.

On January 3, 2016, Raghuveer was pillion riding atwo-wheeler, when a car hit their vehicle from behind onMumbai-Nashik highway. He succumbed to his injuries whileundergoing treatment at a hospital. Padgha police station inThane district had registered an offence against the cardriver.

The MACT ruled that the accident occurred due to thenegligence of the car driver, and awarded the compensation,which includes Rs 20,000 for loss of love and affection.

