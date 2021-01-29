Left Menu

L&T bags an up to Rs 2,500-cr contract for Mumbai Ahmedabad bullet train

Infrastructure company Larsen Toubro LT on Friday said it has received an up to Rs 2,500-crore contract for Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed rail corridor project.

L&T bags an up to Rs 2,500-cr contract for Mumbai Ahmedabad bullet train
Infrastructure company Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Friday said it has received an up to Rs 2,500-crore contract for Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed rail corridor project. ''The heavy civil infrastructure business of L&T Construction has secured a significant contract from two packages of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor,'' L&T said in a regulatory filing.

The company did not provide value of the contracts but said the orders fall under ''significant'' category which range between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore as per its classification of contracts.

The order is to procure, fabricate, assemble, paint and transport 28 bridges, the company added. L&T said the project was secured through a consortium of L&T and IHI Infrastructure Systems (IIS) of Japan.

Shares of L&T were trading 0.56 per cent lower at Rs 1,337.45 apiece on BSE.

