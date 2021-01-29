Left Menu

CBI conducts surprise checks at FCI godowns in Punjab, Haryana

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 11:39 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 11:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The CBI conducted surprise checks at 20 Food Corporation of India (FCI) godowns in Punjab and Haryana on Friday after getting a number of complaints regarding alleged irregularities, officials said.

The move is part of preventive vigilance to check corruption at locations where public dealing takes place, they added.

The action started jointly with vigilance teams of the FCI at about 20 locations in the two states, the officials said.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models.

