Europe stock futures track Asia, U.S. losses on retail trading frenzy jitters
European stock index futures fell more than 1% on Friday, tracking declines in Asian and U.S. equity markets on caution around a retail trading frenzy that gripped Wall Street this week. Futures tracking an index of Europe's top 50 stocks were down 1.2% by 0647 GMT, setting up the benchmark STOXX 600 index to retreat further from near one-year highs hit last week.Reuters | Updated: 29-01-2021 12:45 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 12:33 IST
European stock index futures fell more than 1% on Friday, tracking declines in Asian and U.S. equity markets on caution around a retail trading frenzy that gripped Wall Street this week.
Futures tracking an index of Europe's top 50 stocks were down 1.2% by 0647 GMT, setting up the benchmark STOXX 600 index to retreat further from near one-year highs hit last week. London's blue-chip index futures dropped 1.1% and Germany's DAX futures declined 1.2%, while on Wall Street, S&P 500 futures fell 1% and Nasdaq 100 futures shed 1.1%.
U.S. stock markets, already looking overvalued after a stimulus-led rally last year, have been jolted by steep gains in heavily shorted stocks, including Gamestop and AMC Entertainment. Concerns around the potential economic damage from a new strain of the coronavirus in Europe has also dented sentiment in the past few days.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
