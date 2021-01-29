Left Menu

For his work at Vision Digital India, Dr Hari Krishna Maram was felicitated with honorary D Litt by Dr Raj Singh- Vice Chancellor Jain University; Justice Hulvadi G Ramesh; Dr Asif Iqbal- President Indian Economic Trade Organisation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 13:12 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 13:12 IST
Vision Digital India's Dr Hari Krishna Maram receives honourary DLitt
Dr Hari Krishna Maram felicitated with honorary D Litt in digital revolution for Vision Digital India. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI/Digpu): For his work at Vision Digital India, Dr Hari Krishna Maram was felicitated with honorary D Litt by Dr Raj Singh- Vice Chancellor Jain University; Justice Hulvadi G Ramesh; Dr Asif Iqbal- President Indian Economic Trade Organisation. Vision Digital India, a brainchild of Maram, plays a vital role in creating employment opportunities by providing digital skills. The company, under his effective leadership, aims to bring digital education to one million students over the next few years.

Dr Maram has worked in the field of management and management education, spanning over 26 years. He worked in leading MNC Novartis Global Pharma and had an illustrious career in education and besides serving as the Governing Council Member at AIMA (All India Management Association), Vice President at AIMS (Association of Indian Management Schools).

Additionally, the Vice-Chancellor of the Global Digital University USA, and a Director at Stayfit Pvt Ltd, he also served as the Honorable Secretary of BMA (Bangalore Management Association), Treasurer of Education Promotion Society for India (EPSI) South India, Executive Board Member at NIPM and Chairperson Higher Education Forum in Karnataka. Dr Maram's efforts in management education have been recognised on numerous occasions by the Government of India.

Also a member of the UGC Committee, besides being an excellent academician and educationist, Dr Maram is involved in a large number of CSR activities. He is the District Chairman of Lion's International, Trustee of Lions Super Speciality Eye Hospital and Lions District Service Foundation.

He is the chief mentor of the great initiative "Bangalore Green" which aims at environmental conservation in Bangalore. Throughout his lifetime, Dr Maram has received various awards like Prestigious Knighthood Award from the UK, MTC Global Top 10 Thinkers, 'Ramaswamy P Aiyar Best Young Teacher' Award by AIMS, 'J L Batra Best Research Paper' Award, 'Education Evangelist of India' Award, Lions International President's Medal, Karmavira Chakra Award, 'Medal of Honour' from CIAC Global & The Education.

He also listed in the '50 Most Admired Global Indians' in Passion Vista Magazine. He received Sunfo High appreciation award from Sri Lanka, International Leadership Innovations Excellence Award at Indo-Srilanka Economic Summit, Shiksha Rattan award from Institute of Economic Studies, International Icon Award from International Economic Summit at Thailand, Global CIO Award by Global CIO Forum and many more. This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

