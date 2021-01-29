Left Menu

Spanish GDP expands 0.4% in Q4 from Q3, contracts record 11% in 2020

Reuters | Updated: 29-01-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 13:41 IST
Spain's economy achieved a timid quarterly growth of 0.4% in the last three months of 2020 from the previous quarter, narrowly avoiding a return to negative territory despite the impact of a strengthening in Covid restrictions since November, official data showed on Friday.

This has not stopped GDP from recording its worst full year on record, with an annual fall of 11% from 2019's level, the National Statistics Intitute data showed. In the global financial crisis a decade ago, the country's economy contracted by around 9% but over a five-year period.

