Left Menu

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India inks Rs 5K cr pact with POSCO Maharashtra Steel to supply hot rolled coils

Sixth such agreement between the two companies since 2015, AMNS India said in a statement.As part of the agreement signed on January 27 in Mumbai, AMNS India and POSCO Maharashtra Steel will also jointly work to enhance the quality of current grades and develop new value-added grades to provide the best quality and state-of-the-art steel products and solutions to consumers.AMNS India Chief Executive Officer Dilip Oommen said, POSCO Maharashtra Steel has been a valued customer for years and this MoU further strengthens our relationship with a promise to deliver smarter and better steel.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 14:15 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 13:47 IST
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India inks Rs 5K cr pact with POSCO Maharashtra Steel to supply hot rolled coils
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Steel maker ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) on Friday announced signing a pact with POSCO Maharashtra Steel, under which the former will supply hot rolled coils (HRC) worth Rs 5,000 crore in 2021.

While AM/NS India is a 60:40 joint venture between Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal and Japan's Nippon Steel, POSCO Maharashtra Steel is the Indian subsidiary of South Korean steel major POSCO.

''AM/NS India has signed a Rs 5,000 crore memorandum of understanding (MoU) with POSCO Maharashtra Steel to supply Hot Rolled Coils (HRC) in 2021. Sixth such agreement between the two companies since 2015,'' AM/NS India said in a statement.

As part of the agreement signed on January 27 in Mumbai, AM/NS India and POSCO Maharashtra Steel will also jointly work to enhance the quality of current grades and develop new value-added grades to provide the best quality and state-of-the-art steel products and solutions to consumers.

AM/NS India Chief Executive Officer Dilip Oommen said, ''POSCO Maharashtra Steel has been a valued customer for years and this MoU further strengthens our relationship with a promise to deliver smarter and better steel. We strive to deliver high-quality HRC on time to POSCO Maharashtra Steel, thereby enhancing our contribution towards a self reliant India mission.'' POSCO Maharashtra Steel Chief Managing Director Sung Lae Chun said, ''The MoU with AM/NS India is...an ideal strategic partner for POSCO Maharashtra Steel and the partnership between the two entities is a benchmark relationship for us globally. We look forward to a lasting and mutually beneficial association.'' With a single-location flat steel integrated manufacturing facility at Hazira in Gujarat with a capacity of 9 MTPA, AMNS India is strategically located to support POSCO Maharashtra Steel facility with HRC for manufacturing of cold rolled and coated steel.

AM/NS India is a leading integrated flat carbon steel producer in India. It produces a full diversified range of flat steel products, including value-added steel, and has a pellet capacity of 14 million tonnes with another 6 million tonne expansion plan in the pipeline.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Comm Min for imposing anti-dumping duty on Chinese chemical

The commerce ministry has recommended imposition of anti-dumping duty for five years on a Chinese chemical used in dye and pharma industries to guard domestic players from cheap imports.The Directorate General of Trade Remedies DGTR has rec...

Former Libor trader Hayes looks forward to kebab after "traumatic" jail time

Tom Hayes, the first trader convicted by jury of rigging Libor global interest rates, said on Friday he looked forward to eating a doner kebab after being released from a traumatic five-and-a-half years behind bars in Britain.The former sta...

Investigator blames exhaust leak for Sydney seaplane crash

A pilot was confused and disoriented from inhaling poisonous fumes in the moments before his seaplane plunged into a river near Sydney in 2017, killing him and his five British passengers, a crash investigation found Friday.Canadian pilot G...

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks set for worst week in 4 months on slow vaccine rollout

Emerging market stocks fell on Friday, set for their worst week in four months, as a surge in COVID-19 cases and doubts over the rollout of vaccine programmes dented risk appetite and boosted the safe-haven U.S. dollar against most currenci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021