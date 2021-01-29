Left Menu

Maha Govt nod for resuming train services for all from Feb 1

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-01-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 13:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Government on Fridayapproved resumption of suburban train services in Mumbai forthe general public from February 1, an official said here.

A railway official said the state government'sproposal has been conveyed to the competent authorities and aformal announcement is expected soon.

State Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar has asked the ChiefGeneral Managers of Western and Central Railway to allow localtrain commuters to travel as per the laid down schedule, thestate government official said.

Local trains have been off bounds for the generalpublic since March last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They resumed in June for the essential services workers.

