Aspire Impact and global leader Impact Hub to launch the Impact Startup Support program in India

- Inaugural Survey Report 'India - An Impact Startup Nation' released at the TiECon 2021NEW DELHI, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspire Impact, a social enterprise focused on impact leadership and ecosystem development in the social and environmental impact space, today announced its collaboration with Impact Hub, world's leading network focused on building entrepreneurial communities for impact at scale. They launched the Impact Startup Support (ISS) initiative in India as they unveiled their inaugural survey report titled 'India - An Impact Start Up Nation' highlighting the key challenges and opportunities for impact focused start-ups in the current ecosystem, at the Resurgence TiECon Delhi-NCR event. The ISS is a first-of-its-kind program for India, which will offer training and support to hundreds of incubators and accelerators, giving the impact start-up ecosystem the much-needed impetus especially, in challenging times post-Covid.

Amit Bhatia, Founder of Aspire Impact and Aspire Circle, spoke about the 'much-needed' collaboration saying, ''Our partnership with Impact Hub will add capabilities and resilience to India's 500+ incubators and accelerators, connecting them with a global peer network in 100+ cities across 60+ countries, world-class impact training and infrastructure, impact measurement, and, access to impact finance, transforming India into an Impact Startup nation.''''We are delighted to partner Aspire Impact to bring our locally rooted and globally connected network of 16,500+ change driven entrepreneurs in 100+communities, 450 incubation, acceleration and scaling programs, across 60 countries to India,'' said Gabriela Gandel, Executive Director, Impact Hub.

Impact Hub is present in 60 countries already and has delivered over 450 incubation, acceleration and scaling programs to impact-driven entrepreneurs last year alone. With its foray in India, which is a high-priority market for them, they are committed to building a more robust training and support network to propel India's journey to be an impact startup nation.

The Indian impact incubation and acceleration sector has seen noticeable growth in the last few years but is still marred by many challenges. The inaugural research and study report gathered insights from 55 leading impact focused organizations (70% incubators & 30% accelerators) to help understand the existing ecosystem, the challenges faced and provide a baseline to course-correct for the future.

Some of the key findings of the report - India - An Impact Start Up Nation are:1. While impact start-ups are expected to rise post-Covid, the majority of the respondents felt that 40%-60% start-ups could perish without additional support, due to the challenging environment.

2. 46% of the survey respondents felt that a globally accepted Impact-measurement framework tailored to India's ecosystem is essential & urgently required.

3. 34% of the survey respondents said that policies such as FCRA (with recent changes), certain State regulations should be amended to help them better achieve their business objectives.

4. Majority of the respondents agreed that mentorship, technological inputs, R&D Support and market knowledge from the private sector is as important to a start-up as access to funds.

5. The major challenges identified by these 54 respondents were lack of idea-driven incubation and understanding of the ecosystem, lack of performance measurement, absence of structured programs for incubation and acceleration with minimal training /mentoring and a dearth of talent.

The report also listed out eight key recommendations to address these challenges. Some of them included structured early-stage programs, establishment of peer-to-peer learning networks and building capacity of incubation managers, integration of globally accepted impact accounting and measurement benchmarks, partnering with the government to scale and support and reviewing policies such as FCRA to ease philanthropic start-up grants and technical assistance.

The post-COVID 'new normal' has accelerated the focus on impact globally and the Indian start-up ecosystem is not far behind in catching up to the trend. The foray of a leading global player like Impact Hub, coupled with the foundation set by Aspire Impact will create the support network and ecosystem needed to catalyse and shape the future of enterprise support in India. About Aspire Impact ( www.aspireimpact.in )Aspire Impact is a social enterprise focused on leadership and ecosystem development in social and environmental impact. Aspire develops Impact Science and supports scaled impact for organizations through Corporate Impact Assessments, Executive Education & Training, Impact Start-Up Support, Seed Impact Investments & an Impact Future Project.

About Impact Hub ( www.impacthub.net )Impact Hub is a global network focused on building communities for impact at scale. With 100+ communities of 16,500 change-driven entrepreneurs in 60 countries across five continents, Impact Hub is one of the world's largest communities and accelerators for positive change. Impact Hub builds ecosystems to drive collaboration and entrepreneurial innovation around the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through locally rooted Impact Hubs, as well as with partners and allied networks.

About Amit Bhatia ( www.amitb.in )Amit Bhatia, Founder of Aspire Circle & Aspire Impact (since 2007), was Inaugural CEO of The Global Steering Group for Impact Investment (2017-20); Founding CEO of India's Impact Investors Council (2014-2017); Founding CEO of WNS Knowledge Services (2003-2007); Founding Country Manager of FreeMarkets (1999-2003); and, Founder & Head of McKinsey Knowledge Centre (1996-1999). About Gabriela Gandel ( www.impacthub.net )As an experienced leader of innovative global organisations, organisational and personal development consultant and experiential learning designer Gabriela is committed to building organisations and systems that enable people and the planet to thrive and meaningful visions to get accomplished. She spent her last 10 years working as a manager or consultant with a mix of not for profit and for profit global organisations spanning over 50 countries around the world. As a manager, she worked for AIESEC International and Romania, Future Considerations and Impact Hub. As a consultant, her clients included HSBC, KPMG, BP, TATE Britain and 10 key art galleries in England, ProVita Romania, RoPot, Human Invest. Throughout her career, Gabriela had coaching engagements with over 40+ leaders. Currently, she happily works for the Impact Hub network as an Executive Director, helping build a global infrastructure for catalysing and scaling social enterprises and change making businesses that address the key issues of our time. And with this pursuing her stand of a connected humanity acting as a power for good.

