Left Menu

Dabur Q3 profit up 24 pc at Rs 494 cr

This has enabled us to grow ahead of categories and gain market share across our portfolio, Malhotra added.Daburs revenue from consumer care business segment was up 18.47 per cent to Rs 2,442.18 crore as against Rs 2,061.36 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 16:27 IST
Dabur Q3 profit up 24 pc at Rs 494 cr

Homegrown FMCG major Dabur India on Friday reported 23.72 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 493.50 crore for December quarter 2020-21, helped by the expansion of the distribution network and consumer centric innovations.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 398.87 crore in December quarter a year ago, Dabur India said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations was up at Rs 2,728.84 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 2,352.97 crore in the same period a year ago.

According to the company, this is the highest-ever quarterly revenue and profits.

''The benefits from its distribution footprint enhancement initiatives, coupled with strong innovation to meet the emerging consumer needs, helped Dabur end the third quarter of 2020-21 with its highest-ever quarterly revenue and profits,'' said Dabur India in an earning statement.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were at Rs 2,218.68 crore, up 15.25 per cent as against Rs 1,924.94 crore in the year-ago period.

''With the COVID fears receding and mobility improving, we have reported a stellar performance during the quarter with strong revenue and profit growth. Riding on our strategic business transformationexercise aimed at developing aggressive growth engines in the core business areas, our domestic healthcare vertical ended the quarter with a 28 per cent growth,'' Dabur India CEO Mohit Malhotra said. The company has also witnessed a revival in discretionary spending by consumers, which helped the Home & Personal care business grow by 16 per cent.

''Our focus on strengthening our core healthcare portfolio with heavy investments behind our power brands, coupled with investment in expanding our rural footprint and enhancing our go-to-market approach, continues to serve us well. This has enabled us to grow ahead of categories and gain market share across our portfolio,'' Malhotra added.

Dabur's revenue from consumer care business segment was up 18.47 per cent to Rs 2,442.18 crore as against Rs 2,061.36 crore in the year-ago period. The food business was also higher at Rs 236.45 crore as compared with Rs 228.87 crore earlier.

Revenue from the retail business was down 38.69 per cent to Rs 21.23 crore from Rs 34.63 crore in the year-ago period.

Dabur's revenue from other segments was higher at Rs 23.60 crore as against Rs 21.67 crore earlier.

International business staged a smart recovery and reported a growth of 13.5 per cent in rupee terms and 14.1 per cent in Constant Currency terms, it said.

''The Turkey business grew by 33 per cent, while the SAARC business was up 16 per cent. The MENA (Middle East and North Africa) business posted a growth of 11.6 per cent, while Egypt grew by 9.5 per cent and the Namaste business in the US reported a 9 per cent growth,'' it added.

Shares of Dabur India closed at Rs 515.25 apiece, down 2.34 per cent on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Tibetan culture advocate released after 5-year prison term

A Tibetan shopkeeper convicted of inciting separatism based on his comments in a New York Times documentary was released Friday after serving a five-year prison sentence, advocacy groups said.Tashi Wangchuks release was reported by the writ...

BARC designs first PPP Research Reactor for Nuclear Medicines production

Bhabha Atomic Research Centre BARC has evolved a design for the first PPP Research Reactor for production of Nuclear Medicines. The premier research organization of the Department of Atomic Energy DAE is ready to share the technology of pro...

Worried about power of social media companies: UN chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said he is worried about the power of social media companies and called for creating a global mechanism to regulate them.Guterres, addressing a press conference on Thursday following his informal br...

Upton warns of mental illness due to extended stay in bio-bubble

Former India mental and conditioning coach Paddy Upton on Friday implored sports bodies across the globe, including the BCCI, to conduct extensive studies and prevent athletes from developing mental illnesses due to extended stay in bio-sec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021