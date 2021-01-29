Left Menu

Norway plans $1.9 bln extra pandemic spending, including Norwegian Air

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 29-01-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 16:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Norway's government on Friday proposed 16.3 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.9 billion) in extra fiscal spending this year to aid municipalities and businesses struggling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the finance ministry said.

The proposed package included 1.5 billion crowns for a hybrid loan to Norwegian Air, which is undergoing financial restructuring, provided that an agreement is reached on the terms, and pending parliament's approval.

