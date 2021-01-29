Norway plans $1.9 bln extra pandemic spending, including Norwegian Air

Norway's government on Friday proposed 16.3 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.9 billion) in extra fiscal spending this year to aid municipalities and businesses struggling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the finance ministry said.

The proposed package included 1.5 billion crowns for a hybrid loan to Norwegian Air, which is undergoing financial restructuring, provided that an agreement is reached on the terms, and pending parliament's approval.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)