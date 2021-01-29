Left Menu

Enhanced govt spending on healthcare to cut out-of-pocket spending: Economic Survey

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 16:58 IST
Enhanced govt spending on healthcare to cut out-of-pocket spending: Economic Survey
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

An increase in government spending on the healthcare sector - from the current 1 per cent to 2.5-3 per cent of GDP - as envisaged in the National Health Policy 2017 could reduce out-of-pocket expenditures, as per the Economic Survey 2020-21.

The rise in public spending can lead to a reduction in expenditures from 65 per cent to 30 per cent of overall healthcare spend, it noted.

The Economic Survey said that for the country to effectively respond to future pandemics, the country's health infrastructure needs to be agile.

Given its potential to provide healthcare access in remote areas, telemedicine needs to be harnessed to the fullest by especially investing in internet connectivity and health infrastructure, it added.

The annual document also noted that focus on the National Health Mission (NHM), which has played a critical role in mitigating inequity as the access of the poorest to pre-natal and post-natal care, should continue in conjunction with Ayushman Bharat.

Besides, as the bulk of the healthcare in the country is provided by the private sector, it is critical for policymakers to design policies that mitigate information asymmetry in healthcare, which creates market failures and thereby render unregulated private healthcare sub-optimal, the survey said.

A sectoral regulator to undertake regulation and supervision of the healthcare sector must be considered, given the market failures stemming from information asymmetry, it added.

The WHO also highlights the growing importance of the same, the document said.

The mitigation of information asymmetry would also help lower insurance premiums, enable the offering of better products and help increase the insurance penetration in the country, it noted.

While the share of public institutions has increased both in hospital and outpatient cares, the private sector dominates in total healthcare provision in India.

Around 74 per cent of outpatient care and 65 per cent of hospitalisation care is provided through the private sector in urban India.

The country must take steps to improve healthcare accessibility and affordability, the document said.

Emphasising on the steps to make the system agile towards pandemics, the Economic Survey noted that every hospital may be equipped so that at least one ward in the hospital can be quickly modified to respond to a national health emergency while caring for the normal diseases in usual times.

Research in building such health infrastructure can guide how to build such flexible wards, it added.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, a key portfolio decision that healthcare policy must make is about the relative importance placed on communicable versus non-communicable diseases, the policy document said.

As pandemics represent rare events, healthcare policy can become a victim of ''saliency bias'', which involves over-weighting recent phenomena, it added.

Around 71 per cent of the global deaths and about 65 per cent of deaths in India are caused by non-communicable diseases.

Preventing communicable diseases requires a focus on better sanitation and drinking water, which the Swachh Bharat and Har Ghar Jal Abhiyan campaigns are focusing on, it said.

Despite improvements in healthcare access and quality, India continues to underperform in comparison to other low and lower middle income (LMIC) countries.

On quality and access to healthcare, the country was ranked 145th out of 180 countries (Global Burden of Disease Study 2016). Only a few sub-Saharan countries, some pacific islands, Nepal and Pakistan were ranked below India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

After gap of 10 months, pre-primary classes to restart at all Punjab schools from Feb 1

Punjab School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla on Friday said following the conditional approval of the state government, pre-primary classes at all government, aided and private schools will restart from February 1.The Punjab School E...

Vedanta Q3 profit up 59 % to Rs 4,224 Cr

Vedanta Ltd on Friday reported a 59 per cent jump in its consolidated profit to Rs 4,224 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2020.The company had posted a profit after share in profitloss of jointly controlled entities and associate...

Cipla reports 2-fold jump in Dec qtr at Rs 752 cr

Drug major Cipla on Friday reported an over two-fold increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 751.61 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 on account of higher revenue from operations.The company had posted a net profit of Rs 339.3...

ICICI Bank settles case with Sebi; pays Rs 28.40 lakh

Private sector lender ICICI Bank on Friday settled with markets regulator Sebi a case pertaining to alleged failure against victimisation of the whistle-blower, after paying Rs 28.40 lakh towards settlement charges.Sebi agreed to settle the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021