Left Menu

EU agrees 'dark red' COVID-19 zones with stricter travel limits

The EU has already set up a "traffic light" system to designate the seriousness of the spread of the novel coronavirus in each of its 27 states and to try to limit travel. But with infections rising and contagious variants spreading most of the bloc is already red, so new dark red zones would help to distinguish very high-risk areas and also help uphold rules requiring testing on departure and quarantine.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 29-01-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 17:11 IST
EU agrees 'dark red' COVID-19 zones with stricter travel limits

Hotspots of COVID-19 infection in the European Union will be labelled "dark red" zones to discourage all but essential travel, EU governments agreed on Friday. The EU has already set up a "traffic light" system to designate the seriousness of the spread of the novel coronavirus in each of its 27 states and to try to limit travel.

But with infections rising and contagious variants spreading most of the bloc is already red, so new dark red zones would help to distinguish very high-risk areas and also help uphold rules requiring testing on departure and quarantine. EU ambassadors agreed the new measure, proposed by the European Commission, at a meeting in Brussels, EU diplomats told Reuters. The new colour will indicate regions with more than 500 coronavirus infections per 100,000 inhabitants over two weeks.

At the same time, Germany and other countries announced they intended to take additional travel measures to curb the spread of the virus, one EU diplomat said. Current EU presidency chair Portugal, which is running EU meetings from January to June, said that any new travel measures were up to individual states. Germany is preparing entry bans for travellers from Britain, Portugal, Brazil and South Africa to limit the spread of the more contagious variants of the coronavirus raging in these countries, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Thursday.

Belgium has barred residents from taking vacations abroad until March to fight the spread of the more infectious virus variants. However, the EU executive Commission insists that essential workers and goods must be able to cross borders smoothly, part of EU rules guaranteeing free movement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

China launches 2nd advanced naval frigate for Pakistan

China on Friday launched the second naval missile frigate equipped with an improved radar system and long-range missiles for its all-weather ally Pakistan to help it bolster maritime defence and deterrence capabilities, according to a media...

Agitation not solution, says farmers organisation

A farmers outfit on Fridaysaid large-scale agitation as is being witnessed in thenational capital and states seeking repeal of three farm lawsintroduced by the Centre is not a solution.Instead, the farmers should form an organisation anddec...

Soccer-West Brom contact police after Sawyers suffers racist abuse

West Bromwich Albion said on Friday they had contacted police and would seek the toughest possible punishment after midfielder Romaine Sawyers was racially abused on social media. The club said in a statement a racist message was sent to th...

If not resolved, farmers' agitation will spread: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the only solution to the farmers issue was throwing the new agri laws in the waste paper basket and warned that if not resolved, the agitation will spread to other parts of the country.In a no-hol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021