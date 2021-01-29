Left Menu

SSAB withdraws initial interest for Netherlands biz: Tata Steel

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-01-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 17:13 IST
SSAB withdraws initial interest for Netherlands biz: Tata Steel

Tata Steel on Friday confirmed that Swedish steel maker SSAB has withdrawn its initial interest for its Netherlands business.

However, in a BSE filing, Tata Steel said it is committed to finding a strategic resolution for its European portfolio.

Tata Steel's IJmuiden plant is environmentally efficient and cost-competitive steel producer in Europe, according to the filing.

Currently, around two-thirds of the business of Tata Steel is based in India with best-in-class cost-competitive assets and strong cash flows, and the company remains committed to undertaking significant de-leveraging in 2020-21 and beyond, it added.

Meanwhile, in November 2020, Tata Steel had said that in Europe, it is in talks with Swedish steel maker SSAB on the potential sale of its Netherlands business, including Ijmuiden steelworks.

The company said it had also initiated the process to separate Tata Steel Netherlands and Tata Steel UK in order to pursue separate strategic paths for both the businesses in the future.

Shares of Tata Steel on Friday declined by 3.65 per cent to Rs 601.15 on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Maha govt nod for resuming train services for all from Feb 1

The Maharashtra government onFriday approved resumption of suburban train services inMumbai for the general public from February 1, a stateofficial said here.A railway official said the state governmentsproposal has been conveyed to the com...

Javeria Khan to miss 1st T20I against SA due to finger injury

Skipper Javeria Khan will miss the first T20I against South Africa on Friday due to an injury in the index finger of her right hand. In her absence, Aliya Riaz will lead the team. The top-order batter had her finger dislocated during a trai...

A French woman declines COVID-19 vaccine for her sick father

Fabienne Garbos father suffers from an illness similar to Alzheimers and was eligible for a COVID-19 shot as soon as France started vaccinating care home residents. But she has not signed the consent form.Claude Garbo, 86, frequently fails ...

China launches 2nd advanced naval frigate for Pakistan

China on Friday launched the second naval missile frigate equipped with an improved radar system and long-range missiles for its all-weather ally Pakistan to help it bolster maritime defence and deterrence capabilities, according to a media...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021