Ukraine president approves sanctions against China's Skyrizon

Ukraine president approves sanctions against China's SkyrizonReuters | Updated: 29-01-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 17:17 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday signed a decree imposing sanctions on the Chinese aviation firm Skyrizon, which has sought to acquire control of the Ukrainian aerospace company Motor Sich, a statement said. The United States has opposed Chinese investors acquiring Motor Sich and in the final days of the administration of President Donald Trump, Washington added Skyrizon to a Military End-User (MEU) List over its ability to develop military products including aircraft engines, restricting its access to U.S. exports.
The sanctions block the company's assets, restrict their trading operations and prevent it from moving capital outside of Ukraine.
