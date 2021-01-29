Left Menu

GDP growth rate for 2019-20 revised downwards to 4 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 17:48 IST
The government on Friday revised downwards the economic growth rate for 2019-20 to 4 per cent from 4.2 per cent estimated earlier.

''Real GDP or GDP at constant (2011-12) prices for the years 2019-20 and 2018-19 stands at Rs 145.69 lakh crore and Rs 140.03 lakh crore, respectively, showing growth of 4.0 per cent during 2019-20 and 6.5 per cent during 2018-19,'' National Statistical Office said in revised national account data released on Friday.

