CESL commissions first one MW solar project of Goa

Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL), on Friday said it has commissioned one MW of Goa's first solar energy project.

According to a statement, this is CESL’s and Goa’s first milestone in 100 MW solar project.

The project was inaugurated by Goa Power Minister Nilesh Cabral last year on the Liberation Day of Goa on 19 December 2020.

The project integrates the delivery of clean, renewable, decentralised energy from solar feeders with energy efficient pump sets and LED lamps for rural homes.

Cabral said in the statement, ''Supporting Goa in its target of generating 150 MW of green energy in the next two to three years, this Convergence project integrates the benefits of energy efficient lighting and irrigation. It marks a robust commencement for the state's Solar Power Policy, under which we envision the installation of 150 MW of clean power this year.'' Of Goa’s total 600 MW power demand, 100 MW from solar energy is a big move towards energy independent and Green Goa. The commissioning of this project also sets the state on the path of self-reliance as nearly all of Goa’s current power requirement was met by other states.

Saurabh Kumar, Executive Vice Chairman, EESL said in the statement, ''Integrating renewable generation and energy efficiency projects will, in coming months, serve as a powerful catalyst for India’s energy vision. Goa’s initiative enables the achievement of multiple energy imperatives. It unlocks the latent energy potential of the state’s unused land, galvanizes local agriculture, and demonstrates the viability of innovative business models in the energy sector.'' Commenting on the milestone, Mahua Acharya, CESL’s CEO and MD, said in the statement, ''This uniquely structured project is the first renewable energy project in Goa apart from being CESL’s first project. I am delighted for its commissioning in record time and congratulate the government of Goa for its support. By being the first state to embrace the benefits of amortising energy efficient pumps and lighting, it has set a precedent for India's energy sector.'' This project will provide provide agricultural pumps, and LED bulbs free of charge for rural domestic households, day-time high-quality uninterrupted and clean power, will enable the state to greatly reduce power consumption as well as T&D losses, he said.

Under this project, the CESL will implement 100 MW decentralised solar energy projects on government lands and the energy generated would be used for agricultural pumping.

In addition, the CESL would replace approximately 6,300 agricultural pumps with BEE star rated energy efficient pumps and distribute approximately 16 Lakh LED bulbs for rural domestic households to bring down overall energy demand of the State of Goa.

This Rs 450 crore project will solarise unused or degraded land near sub-stations and points of use and is also likely to save approximately 50 per cent of electricity cost burden on the government of Goa, enabling a savings of Rs 2,500 crore for the state of Goa over twenty-five years.

It is likely to benefit approximately 4 lakh households and mitigate 1.4 lakh tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions (GHG).

The project will accelerate the usage of renewable energy sources, especially for agricultural and rural power consumption in the State and will contribute to reduction of peak energy demand through deployment of energy efficient pumping and lighting.

Through its initiatives, the CESL seeks to connect seemingly independent sectors like Solar Energy, Energy Storage and LED lights to provide solutions, which can enable in decarbonisation and affordable energy access.

Under this programme, the CESL is offering convergent interventions, which solve multiple gap areas in the energy ecosystem.

It is currently providing solutions such as solarised agriculture feeders, LED streetlights in local villages and battery energy storage system.

The CESL is also leveraging the carbon financing mechanism to rapidly strengthen rural infrastructure in a clean and sustainable manner, to create a resilient and sustainable rural community in India.

Its climate financing interventions currently include Gram UJALA, Decentralised Solar and Gram Panchayat Street Lights programmes.

