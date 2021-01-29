Left Menu

Economic Survey calls for scaling up of business sector contribution to R&D by more than 50 pc

Asserting that India needs a greater thrust on innovation to catapult itself to a higher growth trajectory, the Economic Survey has emphasised on the need of boosting gross expenditure on Research and Development (R&D) and called for scaling up of business sector contribution to R&D by more than 50 per cent.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 18:29 IST
Economic Survey calls for scaling up of business sector contribution to R&D by more than 50 pc
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Asserting that India needs a greater thrust on innovation to catapult itself to a higher growth trajectory, the Economic Survey has emphasised on the need of boosting gross expenditure on Research and Development (R&D) and called for scaling up of business sector contribution to R&D by more than 50 per cent. The Economic Survey 2020-21 said it requires boosting gross expenditure on R&D from 0.7 per cent of GDP currently, "to at least the average level of Gross Domestic Expenditure on Research and Development (GERD) in other top ten economies (GDP current US$) of over two per cent. It also involves significantly calling up R&D personnel and researchers in the country, especially in the private sector."

The ministry stated India's innovation ranking is much lower than expected for its level of access to equity capital. This points towards the need for India's business sector to significantly ramp up investments in R&D. India's performance on innovations has been lowered than expected for its level of its accessing to equity finance, observed the survey.

The survey highlighted "the need for boosting business sector contribution to total GERD from the current 37 per cent to close to 68 per cent. It also suggested that the sectors total R&D contribution needs to be scaled from the present level of 30 per cent and 34 per cent personnel of researches to 58 per cent and 53 per cent respectively.

The survey has stated that the government sector contributes disproportionately a large share in total GERD at three times the average of other large economies. "However, the business sector's contribution to GERD is amongst the lowest in India. The business sector's contribution to total R&D personnel and researchers also lags behind that in other large economies. This situation has prevailed despite the tax incentives for innovation having been more liberal than other economies," it said.

India entered the top 50 innovating countries for the first time in 2020 since the inception of the Global Innovation Index in 2007, by improving its rank from 81 in 2015 to 48 in 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

FIR filed in Bhopal against Shashi Tharoor, others for instigating tweets over R-Day violence

An FIR has been registered against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, several senior journalists and others in Bhopal by a local farmer on Friday for allegedly making defamatory and instigating posts on their Twitter handles regarding the Republic...

India only country among emerging markets to receive equity FPI inflows in 2020: Eco Survey

India was the only country among emerging markets to receive equity inflows from FPIs in 2020, as the country attracted USD 30 billion in the first nine months of the year, according to the Economic Survey.Also, net inflows from foreign por...

HC asks FRL to respond to Amazon’s plea to enforce emergency arbitrator's award

The Delhi High Court Friday sought response of Kishore Biyani led Future Retail Ltd FRL on a plea by US-based e-commerce giant Amazon seeking direction to order enforcement of the award by Singapores Emergency Arbitrator EA restraining FRL ...

Uttarakhand govt stays denotification of Shivalik Elephant Reserve

The Uttarakhand government has stayed the denotification of the Shivalik Elephant Reserve following a high court order earlier this month.The Uttarakhand wildlife board had in November 2020 decided to denotify the states only elephant reser...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021