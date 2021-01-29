Left Menu

Lucknow Metro becomes first to use ultraviolet rays to disinfect trains

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 29-01-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 18:34 IST
Lucknow Metro becomes first to use ultraviolet rays to disinfect trains

The Lucknow Metro has set another record by becoming the first metro project in the country to use ultraviolet (UV) rays to sanitise train coaches, a senior official said on Friday.

The UP Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) has taken inspiration from the New York Metro's experiment to sanitise trains with UV lamp rays, it said.

“Passenger safety and comfort has always been our topmost priority and whatever we do is in sync with our objective to provide the safest and the most convenient mode of public transport to the people,'' UPMRC Managing Director Kumar Keshav said.

Lucknow Metro has become the pioneer of metro train sanitisation through UV technology, the UPMRC said.

''When we started token sanitation by UV radiation, we received overwhelming response and appreciation from our passengers. Now, with train sanitation by ultraviolet rays, we want to assure all our passengers that their Lucknow Metro was, is and will always be the safest mode of transport,'' Keshav said.

''We are seeing a significant increase in ridership everyday and it is this confidence of our commuters that pushes us to put in more and more efforts to make their travel enjoyable and hassle-free,” he added. Keshav said that Lucknow Metro was also the first metro project in the country to have started token sanitisation through 'UV box' which was developed in-house.

Giving boost to the Make in India mission, Lucknow Metro in consultation with an Indian firm that deals in tube lights used in sanitation apparatus, has developed a UV sanitisation apparatus which works on ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI) disinfection method, the UPMRC said. It uses short wavelength ultraviolet (Ultraviolet C or UV-C) light of 254 nm UV-C to kill or inactive micro-organisms by destroying nucleic acids and disrupting their DNA, it said.

The apparatus which was certified by DRDO in October, last year, sanitises the entire coach in seven minutes and as added care, ''We are sanitising each coach for 15 minutes'', the release said. The best part of this initiative is that it is very economical, costing 1/40th of the cost involved in sprinkling of manual sanitislsers, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Pak to stop issuing manual visas from next month

Pakistan will stop issuing manual visas in all its embassies from Monday and has asked non-resident Pakistanis and others interested in travelling to the country to apply online for e-visas.A senior official at the Pakistani embassy in the ...

CBI chief launches agency's revamped website

CBI Director R K Shukla on Friday launched a revamped mobile friendly website of the agency, officials said. The new CBI portal -- httpscbi.gov.in -- is an attempt to make the internet presence of the agency more visitor friendly, they said...

J&J's COVID-19 vaccine 66% effective in large global trial

Johnson Johnson said on Friday that its single-dose vaccine was 66 effective in preventing COVID-19 in a large global trial against multiple variants which will give health officials another weapon to tackle the coronavirus. In the trial o...

Some Russians gear up for sub-zero rally for Kremlin critic Navalny

It will be around minus 40 degrees Celsius -40 Fahrenheit on Sunday as some Russians in Yakutsk, one of the worlds coldest cities, join nationwide protests against the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.It was -52C when they took to t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021